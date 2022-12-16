AWILCO DRILLING PLC - AWDR: Key information relating to reverse split and change of ISIN

Name of company: Awilco Drilling PLC
Name of issuer of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts ("SNDRs"): Nordic Issuer Services AS
Date on which the corporate action was made public: 23 November 2022
Reverse split ratio: 100 old SNDRs give 1 new SNDR (100:1)
Last day including right: 19 December 2022
Ex-date: 20 December 2022
Record date: 21 December 2022
Date of approval: 8 December 2022
Previous ISIN: NO0012740218
New ISIN: NO0012785098
First day trading on new ISIN: 20 December 2022
Other information: The number of SNDRs received by each holder of SNDRs, other than Awilhelmsen Offshore AS, will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of SNDRs. The number of SNDRs received by Awilhelmsen Offshore AS will be rounded down correspondingly.