AWILCO DRILLING PLC - AWDR: Key information relating to reverse split and change of ISIN

Name of company: Awilco Drilling PLC



Name of issuer of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts ("SNDRs"): Nordic Issuer Services AS

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 23 November 2022

Reverse split ratio: 100 old SNDRs give 1 new SNDR (100:1)

Last day including right: 19 December 2022

Ex-date: 20 December 2022

Record date: 21 December 2022

Date of approval: 8 December 2022

Previous ISIN: NO0012740218

New ISIN: NO0012785098

First day trading on new ISIN: 20 December 2022

Other information: The number of SNDRs received by each holder of SNDRs, other than Awilhelmsen Offshore AS, will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of SNDRs. The number of SNDRs received by Awilhelmsen Offshore AS will be rounded down correspondingly.

