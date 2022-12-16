2nd Conference of Hope for Universal Human Rights and Religious Freedom

Washington, DC, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In light of attacks on religious freedom in China, Japan, the Middle East, and elsewhere, Universal Peace Federation, International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace, and The Washington Times Foundation are convening the Second Conference of Hope for Universal Human Rights and Religious Freedom.

Conference of Hope speakers will focus on human rights issues around the world and offer solutions for overcoming threats to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

The event will be live-streamed from South Korea on December 17, 2022 beginning at 9:30 AM and will be accessible simultaneously in time zones around the world. In the United States, it will begin Friday, December 16, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. EST and 4:30 p.m. PST.

A highlight of the conference will be the presentation and signing of a Declaration in Support of Fundamental Human Rights and Human Dignity: Overcoming Threats to Freedom of Thought, Conscience and Religion. “We call upon all people throughout the world to affirm this declaration and to uphold the universal freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and to stand firmly against all forms of intolerance, prejudice, slander, and hate toward others,” says the Declaration, which will be signed by international representatives, including 5,000 parliamentarians from 193 nations.





Distinguished keynote speakers include:

Mr. Doug Bandow , Senior Fellow, Cato Institute, specializing in foreign policy and civil liberties

, Senior Fellow, Cato Institute, specializing in foreign policy and civil liberties Amb. Sam Brownback , US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, US State Department (2018-2021)

, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, US State Department (2018-2021) Hon. Dan Burton , Member of Congress (1983-2013) and Co-Chair, International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace

, Member of Congress (1983-2013) and Co-Chair, International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace Amb. Suzan Johnson Cook , US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, US State Department (2011-2013)

, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, US State Department (2011-2013) Hon. Newt Gingrich , U.S. Speaker of the House (1995-1999)

, U.S. Speaker of the House (1995-1999) Mr. Humphrey Hawksley , BBC Foreign Correspondent (1986-2016)

, BBC Foreign Correspondent (1986-2016) Hon. Daniel Herman , Minister of Culture (2014-2017) and Member of the Council for Human Rights, Czech Republic

, Minister of Culture (2014-2017) and Member of the Council for Human Rights, Czech Republic Mr. Massimo Introvigne , Founder & Managing Director, Center for Studies on New Religions, Italy

, Founder & Managing Director, Center for Studies on New Religions, Italy Hon. Goodluck Jonathan , Nigeria President (2010-2015)

, Nigeria President (2010-2015) Bishop Noel Jones , City of Refuge Church, Los Angeles, US

, City of Refuge Church, Los Angeles, US Rev. Don Meares, Senior Pastor, Evangel Cathedral, Maryland, US

Senior Pastor, Evangel Cathedral, Maryland, US Hon. Nevers Mumba , Zambia Vice President (2003-2004)

, Zambia Vice President (2003-2004) Dr. Michael Pillsbury, Director, Center on Chinese Strategy, Hudson Institute

Director, Center on Chinese Strategy, Hudson Institute Hon. Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State (2018-2021)

US Secretary of State (2018-2021) Mr. Yoshio Watanabe , Vice President, International Federation for Victory Over Communism

, Vice President, International Federation for Victory Over Communism Dr. Young-ho Yun, Chairman, Conference of Hope Organizing Committee



The Conference of Hope series transcends political, religious, racial, and ideological boundaries and seeks to build a unified and more peaceful world around the core ideals of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values.



Among the issues to be discussed are the prejudice and discrimination often faced by Muslim Uyghurs, Tibetan Buddhists, Jews, Christians, Bahais, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Yazidis, Falun Gong and Unificationists.





The Conference of Hope is sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation, the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace, and The Washington Times Foundation.



The Conference of Hope will offer translation in numerous languages. Please join us for this important and timely event at https://conferenceofhope.info/

