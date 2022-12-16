After Being at More Than a Dozen Treatment Centers Man Praises His Experience at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab

Tampa, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Tampa, Florida — A man finally found success at the end of a long journey to sobriety and was so impressed by his experience at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab he left a glowing five-star review on Google.

“I have to say that I have been to over a dozen treatment centers and I have never received the amount of therapy and attention that I have here,” wrote the former client, Willard. “My therapist was the best I've ever had and I learned something in every group. From the BHTs (behavioral health therapists) to the kitchen staff everything, was as close to perfect as you could get.”

Willard is one of many recovering addicts who are on the road to long-term sobriety after treatment at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab, which was named by Newsweek magazine as Florida’s top addiction treatment center in 2022 for the third year in a row. WhiteSands’ highly experienced and educated staff deliver comprehensive, individualized care for a variety of addictions and substance-related disorders, including co-occurring diagnoses of combined substance abuse and mental health conditions.

Like almost every other treatment program, WhiteSands offers individual, group and family therapy that focuses on finding the root causes of addiction. But WhiteSands exceeds industry standards for delivering this care in several important ways.

Individual or family therapy is offered five times a week, compared to only one hour a week at other programs. A higher staff-to-patient ratio enables more individualized treatment and smaller groups, so issues can be explored more effectively. And a unique Life Skills Program provides continued daily support following discharge.

Life Skills is founded on the belief that addiction treatment must continue even after the client is discharged. Graduates receive daily support and a continuing connection to White Sands, increasing their chance of success in navigating the pressures of everyday life that might otherwise lead to relapse. They learn new self-management techniques, including time and scheduling strategies. They also have access to a 24-hour hotline they can call anytime they are struggling.

WhiteSands’ strong outpatient follow-up also helps clients avoid relapse. At other programs, clients may see a different outpatient team, which may discourage them from starting over and having to tell their story yet again – which may bring up old feelings of guilt and shame. At WhiteSands, they can continue with the same team they worked with in residential care.

Therapy is just one aspect of addiction treatment at WhiteSands, which rejects the old stereotype that rehab must be grim and drab – almost like a punishment. Instead, the facility is designed like a comfortable home and clients are treated like guests. WhiteSands doesn’t set out to spoil clients but knows that the more comfortable they are, the better they can focus on their recovery.

Luxury amenities also make them feel valued and respected rather than blamed for failing to resist addictive behaviors. Clients stay in private rooms where they can enjoy flat-screen TVs and are allowed to stay connected with cellphones and a business center. They get nutrition counseling from a dietitian, and WhiteSands has a chiropractor availability to help with pain and mobility issues. Yoga, massage and biofeedback sessions help clients cope with anxiety, and they can burn off stress, stay fit and just have fun with a variety of recreation facilities, from a fitness center to a swimming pool, basketball court and sand volleyball court. Clients also can relax in a clubhouse with a game room, recreational lawn area and barbecue facility.

Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for a substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-959-2008.

