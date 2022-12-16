Social Media Positioning and Performance of 100 Tyre Companies in 2022: Focus on the Performances on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Study Social Media Performance Tyres 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Research Design:

The social media monitoring supplier VICO provides the numerical basis for this study, research tools calculate the social media performance and compile the results.

Based on various key figures, the social media performance on four platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube was determined for 100 tyre brands for the 12-month period June 02, 2021 - June 01, 2022.

The most successful posts and videos are presented. The study was prepared objectively, independently, and neutrally and was published in August 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Management Summary

Research Design

Presence On Social Media Platforms

Performance On Facebook

Performance On Instagram

Performance On Twitter

Performance On Youtube

Performance On Social Media

Social Media Positioning

Contact

The report analyzes 100 tyre brands, including:

Apollo Tyres

Bridgestone

Continental

Dunlop

Falken

Firestone

Goodyear

Hankook

Kumho Tyre

Michelin

Nokian

Pirelli

Semperit

Vredestein

