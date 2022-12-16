To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Correction to translation version of Final Terms Terms

In a number of translated versions of Final Terms published during the period 15 June 2021 through 6 December 2022 an error has occurred in the English version. The updated translations are attached to this announcement.

Correction: Clause 33 (Prepayment) of the Final Terms of the below mentioned bonds was not in accordance Clause 31 (Redemption price on prepayment). Clause 33 has now been updated to “Not applicable”.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Opening date ISIN 16 June 2021 DK0009533697 15 December 2021 DK0009534588 15 December 2021 DK0009534745 22 March 2022 DK0009536286 22 March 2022 DK0009536443 22 March 2022 DK0009536526 22 March 2022 DK0009536609 22 June 2022 DK0009538068 22 June 2022 DK0009538142 22 June 2022 DK0009538225 22 June 2022 DK0009538308 22 June 2022 DK0009538654 22 August 2022 DK0009538738 7 December 2022 DK0009541369 7 December 2022 DK0009541526 7 December 2022 DK0009541609 7 December 2022 DK0009541799 7 December 2022 DK0009542094 7 December 2022 DK0009542177

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

