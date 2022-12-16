Correction to translation version of Final Terms Terms

In a number of translated versions of Final Terms published during the period 15 June 2021 through 6 December 2022 an error has occurred in the English version. The updated translations are attached to this announcement.

Correction: Clause 33 (Prepayment) of the Final Terms of the below mentioned bonds was not in accordance Clause 31 (Redemption price on prepayment). Clause 33 has now been updated to “Not applicable”.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Opening dateISIN
16 June 2021DK0009533697
15 December 2021DK0009534588
15 December 2021DK0009534745
22 March 2022DK0009536286
22 March 2022DK0009536443
22 March 2022DK0009536526
22 March 2022DK0009536609
22 June 2022DK0009538068
22 June 2022DK0009538142
22 June 2022DK0009538225
22 June 2022DK0009538308
22 June 2022DK0009538654
22 August 2022DK0009538738
7 December 2022DK0009541369
7 December 2022DK0009541526
7 December 2022DK0009541609
7 December 2022DK0009541799
7 December 2022DK0009542094
7 December 2022DK0009542177

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

