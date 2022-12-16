To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Correction to translation version of Final Terms Terms
In a number of translated versions of Final Terms published during the period 15 June 2021 through 6 December 2022 an error has occurred in the English version. The updated translations are attached to this announcement.
Correction: Clause 33 (Prepayment) of the Final Terms of the below mentioned bonds was not in accordance Clause 31 (Redemption price on prepayment). Clause 33 has now been updated to “Not applicable”.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|Opening date
|ISIN
|16 June 2021
|DK0009533697
|15 December 2021
|DK0009534588
|15 December 2021
|DK0009534745
|22 March 2022
|DK0009536286
|22 March 2022
|DK0009536443
|22 March 2022
|DK0009536526
|22 March 2022
|DK0009536609
|22 June 2022
|DK0009538068
|22 June 2022
|DK0009538142
|22 June 2022
|DK0009538225
|22 June 2022
|DK0009538308
|22 June 2022
|DK0009538654
|22 August 2022
|DK0009538738
|7 December 2022
|DK0009541369
|7 December 2022
|DK0009541526
|7 December 2022
|DK0009541609
|7 December 2022
|DK0009541799
|7 December 2022
|DK0009542094
|7 December 2022
|DK0009542177
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
