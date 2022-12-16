Video Games Global Market Report 2022: Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Presents New Avenues for Growth

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Games: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video gaming industry is currently among the fastest-growing segments in the entertainment business. The gaming market is dominated by world-famous consoles and brands from reputable game development companies such as Sony PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, etc. The sector is characterized by a tremendous amount of innovation and dynamics, not just growth. More than one billion video game consoles have been sold, worldwide, over the last decade.

Marketing executives are turning to video games in a wide variety of industries to market goods, through movie tie-ins and in-game promotion. One of the important factors that influences the video game industry is the availability of platform and game distribution technologies globally. The rising demand for video games has opened up new avenues for the industry.



Some of the major factors driving growth in the video gaming market include steady rise in the number of gamers, increased innovation in game design, increased interest in eSports, the advancement of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and future turning towards the Metaverse. Nevertheless, video gaming market growth is being hampered by factors such as piracy concerns and game addiction regulations.



In this report, the video gaming market was segmented, based on genre, into action games, shooting, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others. Games like puzzles, skill & chance, simulation etc., which are segmented together in the others category, are the most popular as they are effective in having fun, comfort, and enjoying with friends as well as family. The next most popular genre is action games which test the reflexes, reaction speed, and hand-eye coordination of players. The video gaming industry is classified by platform: console games, mobile games, PC games, and others. Mobile gaming is the largest contributor to the ever-expanding demand for video games today. This is almost one-third of the global population.

Report Includes

An overview of the global video gaming market and discussion on its key market developments

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Analysis of market trends and identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry

A look into the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the video gaming industry and discussion on educational applications of video games

Highlights of current and future market potential, market size, and market share analysis based on genre, mode, type, platform and region

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Number of Gamers

Increasingly Creative Game Design

Video Games in Education

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Metaverse

Market Restraints

Piracy

Hacking and Cheat Codes

Cutthroat Competition

Emerging Play-To-Earn Monetization Powered by Web3

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $244 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $473.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Video Gaming: Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Genre

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Platform

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bandai Namco Games Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Cyberagent, Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Konami Holdings Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Square Enix Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment Sa

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfrcb7

