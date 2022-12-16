Knee Replacement Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Knee Replacement Market was estimated at US$ 10.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 15.37 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The damaged cartilage or bone of the knee can be replaced through orthopedic surgery i.e., knee replacement surgery to relieve pain and discomfort. This kind of surgery is highly popular with the general public and most common in older people (age group 65 and above). The knee replacement market is anticipated to show a noticeable expansion during the projected period. One of the main drivers of market growth is the increase in the number of older adults.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global knee replacement market are:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corp.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Aesculap Inc. (B. Braun company)

Medacta International SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis Inc.

SurgTech Inc.

Exactech Inc.

Market Driver

The expansion of the knee replacement market attributes to continuous technological advancements such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) and robotics in surgical operations. Furthermore, continual product launches and approvals fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising frequency of knee-related ailments such as osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as an aging population, are driving the market growth. Increasing road traffic accidents also contribute to market expansion.

The global knee replacement market has been analyzed from six perspectives: surgery type, implants, replacement types, materials, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Replacement Type Segmentation’

Knee replacement surgery can be carried out in three different ways:

Total Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Replacement

The total knee replacement segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the growing population as they suffer from severe knee problems that mostly require total knee replacement. In comparison, the partial knee replacement segment is gaining popularity in the market. This procedure replaces only the damaged knee bone rather than the whole knee, thus, increasing the demand for this procedure in the market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global knee replacement market is collective to:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the global market with the largest share. This is attributed to the increasing older population, the upsurge in osteoarthritis prevalence, and the high implementation of favorable reimbursement policies. Also, the massive base of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure further fuels the market growth in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the market with revenue share. The growth is due to a hike in bone disease prevalence, a rise in the geriatric population, and increased research and development initiatives. Additionally, strong distribution channels and innovations in the design and materials of knee implants also contribute to the expansion of the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in this market due to its developing healthcare infrastructure, adoption of technological advancements, and growing medical tourism.

