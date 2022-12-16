Outlook on the Big Data Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, Alphabet, Atos, Cisco System and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data: Global Market Size, Share and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for big data. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including the COVID-19 impact, Porter's five forces, and use case analysis.

This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with tables and figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for components, deployment mode, organization size, business functions, and industry.

The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).

The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant big data players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes a market ranking/share analysis of top big data providers in 2021.

Report Includes

54 data tables and 52 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for big data technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Global market outlook and estimation of the actual market size for big data, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on component/offering, deployment mode, business function, organization size, application industry, and geographic region

Highlights of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for big data market, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Identification of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the big data market as a basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the big data market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on the major players operating in the market

Analysis of the vendor landscape and the global company share analysis of the companies based on their segmental revenues

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of recently granted patents related to big data

Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon, Cloudera Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp., Microsoft, Oracle Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., and VMware Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Sources of Big Data

3.1.2 Types of Big Data

3.1.3 Characteristics of Big Data

3.1.4 Applications of Big Data

3.2 History of Big Data

3.2.1 Phase 1 (1970-2000): Database Management and Structured Contents

3.2.2 Phase 2 (2000-2010): Web-Based and Unstructured Content

3.2.3 Phase 3 (2010-Present): Mobile and Sensor-Based Contents

3.3 Future Expectations

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

3.4.2 Internet of Things (Iot)

3.4.3 Cloud Computing

3.4.4 Predictive Analytics

3.4.5 Data Lake

3.4.6 Blockchain

3.5 Macro Factors Analysis

3.5.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Global Big Data Market

3.5.2 Post-Pandemic Scenario

3.5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Big Data

3.6 Big Data Ecosystem

3.6.1 Regulatory Implications

3.7 Big Data Use-Cases Analysis

3.7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

3.7.2 Telecommunication and Information Technology (It)

3.7.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

3.7.4 Government and Defense

3.7.5 Media and Entertainment

3.7.6 Manufacturing

3.7.7 Healthcare and Life Science

3.7.8 Transport and Logistics

3.7.9 Real Estate

3.7.10 Energy and Utilities

3.7.11 Travel and Tourism

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Sharp Increase in Data Volume

4.2.2 Adoption of Database Across Industries

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of IoT Devices

4.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Analytics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 Stringent Data Security Regulations

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Data Silos, Poor Data Quality, and False Data Generation

4.4.2 Lack of Big Data Professionals

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Adoption of Emerging Technologies and Big Data Analytics

4.5.2 Rising Demand for Real-Time Predictive Analytic Solutions

4.5.3 Demand for Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Tools

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Big Data Analytics

5.2.2 Data Discovery

5.2.3 Data Visualization

5.2.4 Data Management

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Professional Services

5.3.2 Managed Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

6.1 Overview

6.2 On-Premises

6.3 Cloud

6.3.1 Type of Cloud Deployments

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Business Function

8.1 Overview

8.2 Marketing and Sales

8.3 Operations

8.4 Finance

8.5 Human Resources

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

9.3 Government

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Telecommunications and It

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.9 Transportation and Logistics

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Real Estate

9.10.2 Energy and Utilities

9.10.3 Education and Research

9.10.4 Travel and Hospitality

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Current State of Big Data

11.1.1 Big Data Associations/Non-Profit Organizations

11.1.2 Big Data in Governments/Public Sector

11.1.3 Big Data in Organizations/Private Sector

11.2 Players Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Strategic Analysis

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

11.3.4 Investments and Funding

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

12.1 Patents

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 Top Key Players

Accenture plc

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Ataccama Corp.

Atos Se

Capgemini Se

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.

Informatica Inc.

Infoworks.Io Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Qliktech International Ab

Salesforce Inc.

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Solix Technologies Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Teradata Corp.

The Apache Software Foundation

Tibco Software Inc.

Vmware, Inc.

Zaloni, Inc.

13.2 Emerging Big Data Startups

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

