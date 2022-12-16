Outlook on the Big Data Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, Alphabet, Atos, Cisco System and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data: Global Market Size, Share and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for big data. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.
This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including the COVID-19 impact, Porter's five forces, and use case analysis.
This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with tables and figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for components, deployment mode, organization size, business functions, and industry.
The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).
The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant big data players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes a market ranking/share analysis of top big data providers in 2021.
Report Includes
- 54 data tables and 52 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for big data technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Global market outlook and estimation of the actual market size for big data, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on component/offering, deployment mode, business function, organization size, application industry, and geographic region
- Highlights of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for big data market, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Identification of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the big data market as a basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the big data market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on the major players operating in the market
- Analysis of the vendor landscape and the global company share analysis of the companies based on their segmental revenues
- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of recently granted patents related to big data
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon, Cloudera Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp., Microsoft, Oracle Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., and VMware Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Sources of Big Data
3.1.2 Types of Big Data
3.1.3 Characteristics of Big Data
3.1.4 Applications of Big Data
3.2 History of Big Data
3.2.1 Phase 1 (1970-2000): Database Management and Structured Contents
3.2.2 Phase 2 (2000-2010): Web-Based and Unstructured Content
3.2.3 Phase 3 (2010-Present): Mobile and Sensor-Based Contents
3.3 Future Expectations
3.4 Technology Analysis
3.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
3.4.2 Internet of Things (Iot)
3.4.3 Cloud Computing
3.4.4 Predictive Analytics
3.4.5 Data Lake
3.4.6 Blockchain
3.5 Macro Factors Analysis
3.5.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Global Big Data Market
3.5.2 Post-Pandemic Scenario
3.5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Big Data
3.6 Big Data Ecosystem
3.6.1 Regulatory Implications
3.7 Big Data Use-Cases Analysis
3.7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
3.7.2 Telecommunication and Information Technology (It)
3.7.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
3.7.4 Government and Defense
3.7.5 Media and Entertainment
3.7.6 Manufacturing
3.7.7 Healthcare and Life Science
3.7.8 Transport and Logistics
3.7.9 Real Estate
3.7.10 Energy and Utilities
3.7.11 Travel and Tourism
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Sharp Increase in Data Volume
4.2.2 Adoption of Database Across Industries
4.2.3 Rising Adoption of IoT Devices
4.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Analytics
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
4.3.2 Stringent Data Security Regulations
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Data Silos, Poor Data Quality, and False Data Generation
4.4.2 Lack of Big Data Professionals
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.5.1 Adoption of Emerging Technologies and Big Data Analytics
4.5.2 Rising Demand for Real-Time Predictive Analytic Solutions
4.5.3 Demand for Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Tools
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering
5.1 Overview
5.2 Solutions
5.2.1 Big Data Analytics
5.2.2 Data Discovery
5.2.3 Data Visualization
5.2.4 Data Management
5.3 Services
5.3.1 Professional Services
5.3.2 Managed Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
6.1 Overview
6.2 On-Premises
6.3 Cloud
6.3.1 Type of Cloud Deployments
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
7.1 Overview
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Business Function
8.1 Overview
8.2 Marketing and Sales
8.3 Operations
8.4 Finance
8.5 Human Resources
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
9.3 Government
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Telecommunications and It
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.8 Media and Entertainment
9.9 Transportation and Logistics
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Real Estate
9.10.2 Energy and Utilities
9.10.3 Education and Research
9.10.4 Travel and Hospitality
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Current State of Big Data
11.1.1 Big Data Associations/Non-Profit Organizations
11.1.2 Big Data in Governments/Public Sector
11.1.3 Big Data in Organizations/Private Sector
11.2 Players Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Strategic Analysis
11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
11.3.4 Investments and Funding
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
12.1 Patents
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Top Key Players
- Accenture plc
- Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)
- Alteryx Inc.
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Ataccama Corp.
- Atos Se
- Capgemini Se
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.
- Informatica Inc.
- Infoworks.Io Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.
- Qliktech International Ab
- Salesforce Inc.
- Sap Se
- Sas Institute Inc.
- Sisense Inc.
- Solix Technologies Inc.
- Splunk Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
- The Apache Software Foundation
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Vmware, Inc.
- Zaloni, Inc.
13.2 Emerging Big Data Startups
Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms
