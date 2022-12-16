Aniverse Launches Larva Kids NFT Staking Service

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniverse Larva NFT team announced the official launch of Larva Kids NFT Staking Service on December 15th, 2022. The Larva Kids NFT Staking Service provides staking rewards for creating staking pools using Larva Kids NFT, and the same amount of rewards are provided for each NFT regardless of the rarity of the NFT.





The team announced that they plan to provide rewards in Klay tokens using secondary transaction fees as a main source of finance. Firstly, Aniverse plans to create a staking pool worth 50,000 Klay for the first and second staking rewards using the project's existing resources. After that, Aniverse will maintain the staking pool rewards with the project's secondary transaction fee.

After the end of the Larva NFT breeding service, the team will also collectively breed and stake team-owned Larva Kids NFTs, and the rewards obtained through this will be transferred to the Larva Kids Staking Pool to preserve the value of Larva Kids NFT and the long-term operation of the staking pool.

Detailed user guides and additional updates about the Larva Kids NFT Staking Service can be found through various Aniverse SNS channels such as Aniverse Larva NFT Discord and Twitter.

Meanwhile, Aniverse was listed on Huobi Global Exchange USDT Market at the end of July. Huobi Global Exchange is one of the largest global virtual asset exchanges with the world's 6th largest trading volume (based on Coin Market Cap exchange rankings), and this is the second global exchange listing for Aniverse project following the MEXC Global listing this year.

Aniverse's token ANV can be traded on various Korean domestic and foreign exchanges such as Bithumb, Huobi Global, and MEXC Global.

