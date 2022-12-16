Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor Market Report 2022: A $12.64 Billion Market by 2028 - Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor Market - Analysis By Capacitor Type, Energy, Industry Verticals, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor market is expected to increase at a decent pace in the forecast period as the market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.64 Billion by 2028.

The report presents the analysis of Aluminium & Film Capacitor market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The demand for aluminium electrolytic capacitors will witness a rise during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for consumer electronics worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in the automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



Due to its ability to maintain capacitance values for longer periods of time, film capacitors are being used in production at an increasing rate throughout the world. These capacitors are renowned for having a low failure rate and a longer shelf life. Numerous businesses have been introducing fresh, cutting-edge items into the market in response to the increasing demand, which is further projected to support market expansion.



The Aluminium and film capacitor market is largely driven by the surging demand for quality capacitors, in the electronic, telecommunication, and automotive industries. Also, the deepening trend of miniaturization in the electronic devices sector and shifting end-user inclination from ceramic capacitors is estimated to bolster the demand for both types of capacitors in the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Capacitor Type (Aluminium Capacitor, Film Capacitor).

The report analyses the Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Energy (Renewable, Non-Renewable).

The report analyses the Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Industry Verticals (Automotive, Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Others).

The Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Capacitor Type, By Energy, By Industry Verticals.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

NICHICON

TDK

Kemet

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

Jianghai Capacitor

Hunan Aihua Group

Xiamen Faratronic Co Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Lelon Electronics Corp.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: Product Overview



4. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2018-2028

4.3 Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market



5. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Capacitor Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Capacitor Type (2021 & 2028)

5.2 By Aluminium Capacitor- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.3 By Film Capacitor- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



6. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market Segmentation, By Energy (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Energy (2021 & 2028)

6.2 By Renewable- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.3 By Non-Renewable- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market Segmentation, By Industry Verticals (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Industry verticals (2021 & 2028)

7.2 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.3 By Energy & Power- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.4 By Consumer Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.5 By Telecommunication- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



8. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g92kit

Attachment