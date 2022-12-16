Global AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) Market Forecasts Report 2022: Revenues for TV Series and Movies will Reach $91 Billion in 2028, up from $38 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022. The top 10 countries will represent 81% of the world's total by 2028.
By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the US, and three from China.
"An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028 - or a quarter of the world's total," according to the Principal Analyst.
Key Topics Covered:
This PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global AVOD TV episode and movies sector for 138 countries, including:
- Executive Summary.
- Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2027
- Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube, and Facebook.
- Insight profiles: globally and for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA)
- Individual country forecasts for each year from 2015 to 2028
Companies Mentioned
- 7Plus
- 9Now
- ALT Balaji
- Azteca/Claro
- Bilibili
- CBC
- CTV
- Canal Plus
- Discovery
- Disney+
- Disney+ Hotstar
- Eros Now
- France
- Global
- Globoplay
- HBO
- Iflix
- Ivi
- Joyn
- Kinopoisk
- Kion
- Liv
- M6
- MTV
- Mango
- Mediaset
- Megogo
- MyCanal
- NPO
- Netflix
- Niconico
- Okko
- Paramount+
- Plus
- Pluto
- Polsat
- Premier
- RAI
- RTE
- RTL
- RTL Play
- RTP
- Roku
- Ruutu
- SIC
- Samsung TV
- Seezn
- Sony
- Sooka/Astro
- Start
- TF1
- TV2
- TV2
- TV3
- TVA
- TVB
- TVI
- TVN
- TVNZ
- TVP
- Talpa
- Televisa/Blim
- Televisions
- Ten Play
- Tencent Video
- ThreeNow
- Tver
- Tving
- UNext
- VTM Go
- Viafree
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- Vidio
- Vision+/MCN
- Viu
- Wavve
- Wink
- YouTube
- Youku Tudou
- Zee5
- iQiyi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieakk2