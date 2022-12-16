Global AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) Market Forecasts Report 2022: Revenues for TV Series and Movies will Reach $91 Billion in 2028, up from $38 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022. The top 10 countries will represent 81% of the world's total by 2028.

By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the US, and three from China.

"An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028 - or a quarter of the world's total," according to the Principal Analyst.

Key Topics Covered:

This PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global AVOD TV episode and movies sector for 138 countries, including:

  • Executive Summary.
  • Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2027
  • Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube, and Facebook.
  • Insight profiles: globally and for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA)
  • Individual country forecasts for each year from 2015 to 2028

Companies Mentioned

  • 7Plus
  • 9Now
  • ALT Balaji
  • Azteca/Claro
  • Bilibili
  • CBC
  • CTV
  • Canal Plus
  • Discovery
  • Disney+
  • Disney+ Hotstar
  • Eros Now
  • Facebook
  • France
  • Global
  • Globoplay
  • HBO
  • Iflix
  • Ivi
  • Joyn
  • Kinopoisk
  • Kion
  • Liv
  • M6
  • MTV
  • Mango
  • Mediaset
  • Megogo
  • MyCanal
  • NPO
  • Netflix
  • Niconico
  • Okko
  • Paramount+
  • Plus
  • Pluto
  • Polsat
  • Premier
  • RAI
  • RTE
  • RTL
  • RTL Play
  • RTP
  • Roku
  • Ruutu
  • SIC
  • Samsung TV
  • Seezn
  • Sony
  • Sooka/Astro
  • Start
  • TF1
  • TV2
  • TV2
  • TV3
  • TVA
  • TVB
  • TVI
  • TVN
  • TVNZ
  • TVP
  • Talpa
  • Televisa/Blim
  • Televisions
  • Ten Play
  • Tencent Video
  • ThreeNow
  • Tver
  • Tving
  • UNext
  • VTM Go
  • Viafree
  • Viaplay
  • Videoland
  • Vidio
  • Vision+/MCN
  • Viu
  • Wavve
  • Wink
  • YouTube
  • Youku Tudou
  • Zee5
  • iQiyi

