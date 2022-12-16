United Kingdom Medical Imaging Services Market Trends & Analysis Report 2022: A $23.84 Billion Market by 2030 - Focus on X-ray, CT Scans, MRI Scans, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine Scans

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.K. Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (X-ray, CT Scans, MRI Scans, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine Scans), by End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.K. imaging services market size is expected to reach USD 23.84 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030

Medical imaging technologies are highly useful in detecting changes in the appearance of organs, tissues, and arteries, as well as diagnosing various diseases like cancer. Each modality has its own set of advantages for effectively identifying a variety of medical conditions. The prevalence of various disorders is predicted to increase market growth.



Emerging innovations in medical imaging technology and their adoption by service providers are expanding the market size. For instance, in May 2020, Alliance Medical and Expandable Healthcare announced the launch of Mobile Medical Plus in the U.K., a mobile imaging unit with an in-patient facility.

Furthermore, the market is likely to grow over the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, which necessitates the use of advanced medical imaging technologies for diagnosis. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, about 457,960 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.K. in 2020, with 179,648 fatalities in the same year.



With the adoption of modern imaging technology, the number of imaging service providers in the U.K. is rapidly increasing. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), hospitals had around 7.8 MRI units and 9 CT units installed per 1,000,000 population in 2020.

Furthermore, the rising frequency of CT scans in the U.K. is predicted to boost the overall market growth. According to the same source, CT scans were performed in U.K. hospitals at a rate of 103 per 1,000 people in 2019. The low cost of CT scans compared to MRI scans is also expected to increase their uptake.



In order to grow their services and presence, the market's leading competitors are undertaking various efforts such as acquisitions and funding of medium and small-sized organizations.

For instance, in March 2021, Fortius Clinic, U.K.'s single largest orthopedic group with an international reputation in orthopedics and MSK, was acquired by Affidea Group, the leading European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and cancer care services.

In July 2020, Rutherford Health entered into a partnership with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, to provide diagnostic services through a new diagnostics facility in Somerset, England. The diagnostics facility is expected to offer a variety of diagnostic services and assist in the delivery of test results.



By modality, the MRI scans segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its effective diagnostic results..

The CT scans segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period..

Based on end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to the adoption of advanced imaging modalities by hospitals..

The diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period..

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Technological advancements

Growing awareness of medical imaging

Market restraint analysis

High radiation exposure

Lack of technically sound staff

Imaging Services Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

