QPR Software Plc’s financial reporting in 2023

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 December 2022 at 13 pm EET

















In this stock exchange release, QPR Software Plc provides its financial calendar for 2023, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.





QPR will publish three interim reports in 2023:

• Interim report January–March 2023 on Wednesday 3 May 2023

• Half-year financial report January-June 2023 on Friday 21 July 2023

• Interim report January-September 2023 on Friday 20 October 2023

QPR Software's financial statement bulletin, activity report, audit report, and report on the corporate governance system for the financial year 2022 will be published on Friday, February 10, 2023.

QPR's annual report 2022 will be published on March 20, 2023, and QPR's annual general meeting 2023 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 3rd of May 2023. The board of directors convenes the annual general meeting with an invitation to be announced later.









For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com









