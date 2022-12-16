Harvia completed repurchase of own shares

English Finnish

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, December 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm EET





Harvia has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 14 December 2022 and ended on 15 December 2022. During that time, Harvia acquired a total of 16,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 19,47 per share. The repurchased shares were acquired based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2022 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive program.

Following the repurchase, Harvia Plc holds a total of 21,057 own shares, corresponding to 0.11% of the total number of shares.



Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021. Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com