MetaX To Be Platinum Sponsors For Game Creators Guild 2022

Japan, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaX, an exchange focused on Metaverse, NFT, and GameFi powered by Binance Cloud, is a platinum sponsor for the Game Creators Guild.

This event will take place on December 17th, 2022, and it will feature an award ceremony, networking opportunities, and even an exchange space for aspiring student game creators as well as an opportunity to connect them with potential employers in the leading game companies within the space.

“Being part of such a unique opportunity that promotes creativity is exciting. We are proud to be platinum sponsors of an event that harnesses the power of young talent and highlights Japan's game industry's opportunities and growth,” said Jun Kawasaki, CEO of MetaX.

Through supporting and connecting game-related companies to one another, Game Creators Guild aims to protect free, active, and diverse game creation in the Japanese game industry. Moreover, this event offers game developers a great opportunity to demonstrate the games that they are working on.

About MetaX



MetaX is a Japanese professional team that specializes in metaverse and Web 3.0 development. On MetaX, investors can discover intriguing metaverse initiatives and up-and-coming projects that can launch their tokens. By using this exchange, users can experience the better trading depth, security, and transaction speed. Any user, even a beginner, can easily trade crypto assets on MetaX's advanced exchange. The exchange also offers its users one of the largest liquidity pools in the world.

To learn more, go to: https://metax.global/



