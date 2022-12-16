Global Functional Fluids Market Report 2022: A $56.2 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2021-2027

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional fluids market size reached US$ 41.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 56.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.14% during 2021-2027.



Significant growth in the construction and automotive industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the widespread adoption of automotive functional fluids, such as antifreeze and engine internal cleaner, that aid in maintaining the optimal performance of the vehicle components, is also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising demand for high-performance process oils in the industrial metal fabrication sector is providing a boost to the market growth. Functional fluids provide smooth surfaces to the processing unit and improve the performance of the equipment used for manufacturing polymers, fibers and cables.

Additionally, the development of bio-based oil is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations, manufacturers are developing environment-friendly functional fluids that are manufactured using vegetable oils.

Other factors, such as the increasing adoption of these fluids for packaging, printing and manufacturing specialty paper, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion41.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion56.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global functional fluids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global functional fluids market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global functional fluids market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

BASF SE

BP International Limited

Chevron Corporation

Croda International Plc

Exxon Mobil

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Huntsman International LLC (Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Shell International B.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Process Oil

Hydraulic and Transmission Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Coating Fluid

Bio-based Hydraulic Fluid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Metals and Mining

Construction

Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdff3r

Attachment