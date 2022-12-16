Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 400 million syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 16.12.2022 AT 13:15

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a confirmation to extend the maturity of a EUR 400 million syndicated revolving credit facility loan agreement for a further period of one year in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is January 7, 2026. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

