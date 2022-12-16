Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 12/21/202212/21/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2202,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.778/6.77098.580/1.968
Total Number of Bids Received 86
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,0202,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 45
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 45
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.778/6.77098.580/1.968
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.800/6.75098.640/1.948
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.778/6.77098.580/1.968
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.792/6.76098.615/1.956
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.800/6.75098.640/1.948
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.730/6.81098.570/1.971
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.785/6.76098.612/1.957
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.251.07