|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|12/21/2022
|12/21/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,220
|2,700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.778
|/
|6.770
|98.580
|/
|1.968
|Total Number of Bids Received
|8
|6
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,020
|2,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|4
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.778
|/
|6.770
|98.580
|/
|1.968
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.800
|/
|6.750
|98.640
|/
|1.948
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.778
|/
|6.770
|98.580
|/
|1.968
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.792
|/
|6.760
|98.615
|/
|1.956
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.800
|/
|6.750
|98.640
|/
|1.948
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.730
|/
|6.810
|98.570
|/
|1.971
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.785
|/
|6.760
|98.612
|/
|1.957
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.25
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND