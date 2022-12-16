Hungary Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Modest Growth Projected with No Plans Identified for Large New Data Centre Facilities

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hungary: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, and pricing for Hungary. The report shows the Revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Hungary.



Hungary is a significant market in the CEE (Central Eastern Europe) region, with over 30,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre raised floor space available as of the end of 2022 and is a larger market than Romania but is significantly smaller than the Czechia market.



The Hungarian Data Centre market is forecast to see relatively modest growth, with no plans identified for large new Data Centre facilities, but with incremental growth from existing providers. The Data Centre market to date has been dominated by two providers and requires new entrants to develop larger hyperscale Data Centre space.



Key Topics Covered:

A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Hungary

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Hungary

The key Hungary Data Centre Provider Profiles

Hungary Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in m2

Hungary Data Centre Customer Power forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in MW

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Hungary Data Centre Clusters

A Hungary Data Centre Pricing Forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - in Euro per month

A chart forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - in Euro per month

A Hungary Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 per annum

A Hungary Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 per annum

The key trends for the Hungary Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4eq3x