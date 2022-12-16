The North American Pump Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion in 2028

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.

Revenues derived from pump equipment rental were estimated to be over $1.5 billion in 2021 and reach over $2.5 billion in 2028. Sales of new pump equipment were estimated to be over $2.0 billion in 2021 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Pump Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2021.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the pump equipment market in the United States and Canada, both manufacturing and rental. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, and the competitive supplier landscape.

The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets are mature and competitive with the presence of local, regional, and national market participants trying to gain market share and maintain a foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by growing urbanization, an increase in long-term construction activities, and upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure.

Rental pump equipment is defined as a portable unit system that typically consists of a pump, engine, and other operating components assembled on a skid, trailer, or cage.

The pump rental market can be mainly divided into two segments based on the type of rental contract:

Transactional model: A temporary contract where the rental company offers the equipment at a fixed price and provides basic services such as regular on-site service, maintenance, and 24/7 technical support. Project Solutions A medium to long-term contract where the rental company provides the equipment as well as piping systems and the labor associated with rental activities, including job-site system design, delivery/setup, equipment monitoring/maintenance, and deconstruction/equipment pickup at the end of the job.

This study captures the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Companies Featured:

Major rental market participants include: Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem Inc. (Godwin), Rain for Rent, and HERC Rentals Inc., Global Pumps, Mersino Equipment Rental, MacAllister Machinery Company, Inc., and Moving Water Industries (MWI Pumps), among others.

Major OEM market participants include: Flowserve Corporation, Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., ITT Gould Pumps, KSB, Wilo, Gundfos, EBARA International Corporation, Gorman-Rupp Pumps, and Pentair, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by End-user and Pump Type

III. Executive Summary

a. Revenues by End-user

b. Major Data Points

c. Pump Equipment Manufacturing Market Revenues, 2021 & 2028

d. Pump Equipment Rental Market Revenues, 2021 & 2028

e. Major Trends

f. Market Drivers

g. Market Restraints

h. Main Market Participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends

a. Energy Efficiency

b. Smart Pumps

c. Diesel Vs Electrical Pumps

d. Wastewater Monitoring

e. Rental Models

f. Non-Clog Capabilities

VII. Market Data

i. Pump Equipment Revenues by Market Segment

a. Pump equipment by size (0-4 inches, 4-8 inches, 8-12 inches, more than 12 inches)

b. Pump equipment by type: characteristics and common applications

ii. Pump Equipment Rental Market

a. Pump equipment rental market revenues (2021-2028)

b. Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, 2021 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others)

c. Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, est. 2028 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others)

iii. Pump Equipment Manufacturing Market

a. Pump equipment rental market revenues (2021-2028)

b. Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, 2021 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others)

c. Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, est. 2028 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others)

d. Pump equipment rental market revenues by type, 2021 (pumps, aftersale parts, services, accessories)

e. Pump equipment rental retrofit vs. new construction

VIII. Competitive Landscape

a. Pump equipment rental market share by company, 2021

b. Pump equipment manufacturing market share by company, 2021

c. Competitive factors

d. Quotes from the industry

