RIFF Cannabis Brand Launches New Series of Limited-Edition Strains in ‘Joint Effort’ With Craft Growers

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the launch of a new limited edition, premium craft flower series by lifestyle brand, RIFF. The brand’s new series is designed to introduce two new collections of craft flower featuring a rotation of limited edition, rare genetics for the discerning RIFF consumer.



With brand roots seeded in a joint effort, RIFF returns with a new collaborative series partnering with talented local craft growers in its community. Under RIFF’s new Orbital flower collection, consumers will find a rotation of incredible indica strains to choose from, while the Crossfade flower collection rotates elevated sativa strains, all crafted to the highest standard.

Serving as the brand’s most refreshing additions to the portfolio with higher THC potencies and elevated terpene levels, the premium craft strains will launch in market under Orbital Indica and Crossfade Sativa with a new, exclusive strain to be introduced for each rotational drop.

RIFF’s first rotation of the Orbital and Crossfade collections include:

Orbital Indica - Cherry Moon Pie: With a high range potency of THC, Cherry Moon Pie’s lineage is derived from two classic strains: Cherry Pie and Bubba Kush, featuring a pungent aroma and mint green bud with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. Available in 3.5G whole flower only in Ontario.

Orbital Indica - Purple Cotton Candy: Featuring deep purple with lime green and orange hairs on these buds, this high THC Purple Cotton Candy strain is the result of Granddaddy Purps and Cotton Candy Kush, bringing you a pleasant terpene-filled experience with aromas that complement its name. Available in 3.5G whole flower in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

Crossfade Sativa - Melonaide: Coming in with another high THC potency, Melonaide packs a punch featuring an unforgettable profile thanks to its lineage of Watermelon Zkittles and Lemon Tree. Available in 3.5G whole flower in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.

Crossfade Sativa - Juicy Fruit: Tracing back to its lineage of Afghani and Thai, there’s no better time for some freshly squeezed juicy fruit. Along with its high THC range, this strain delivers the perfect fruit salad you never knew you needed. Available now in 3.5G whole flower only in Alberta.

Welcoming a carefully curated series of top-shelf indica and sativa genetics with terpene profiles that cannot be found elsewhere, the flower process is another reason why these strains are extra special. From isolated facilities to indoor single-strain room dedication and advanced production techniques, the masters behind the bud know how to provide a quality finish to the final product. With the slow hang drying method, delicate hand-trimming, and gentle curing approach where the aroma takes its final form, RIFF’s new collections deliver evident results of exceptional attention to detail given to each bud, allowing its lineage and rare genetics to shine through.

Available only for a limited time, the first drop of RIFF Orbital Indica and Crossfade Sativa strains can be found in select markets and retailers across Canada. Once these exclusive drops are gone, they’re gone.

About RIFF

RIFF was borne out of the love for a good joint effort. To us, creativity comes from pushing boundaries: seeing ideas from different perspectives, from new angles, and from a collection of collaborative endeavors. RIFF celebrates the joy of connecting with others and encouraging our community to create something meaningful, for infinite reinvention.

To learn more about RIFF and where to purchase the new product drops, visit whatisriff.ca and join the RIFF community to stay in the loop @whatisriff.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

________

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tilray Global:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com