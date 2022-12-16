StorageVault Completes the Purchase of Two Stores and Two Shredding Businesses

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the two stores announced on October 11, 2022 for $14,160,000 and has also purchased two complementary shredding businesses to its records and information management business, RecordXpress, for $8,750,000 (the “Acquisitions”).

The total purchase price of the Acquisitions is $22,910,000, subject to customary adjustments, and was paid with first mortgage financing, promissory note and funds on hand.

With these Acquisitions, StorageVault has now closed $241.1 million of acquisitions, to date, this year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 206 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.4 million rentable square feet on over 665 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

