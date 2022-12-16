Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Raise Demand for Centrifugal Blowers, Increased Expenditures and Capacity Expansions to Generated Growth Prospects|Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifugal blowers market is estimated to touch US$ 4.8 billion by 2033, advancing at 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



A centrifugal blower, also known as a centrifugal fan, is a motor or pump that draws in air and then blows it out at a 90° angle. It transports materials in the form of small particles through ducts and tapes while also providing cooling and blow-off air. The engine and the impeller are the two primary components of this blower.

Centrifugal blowers can produce highly efficient energy, which is then used in massive air systems. They support numerous airflow and pressure combinations, allowing them to process a variety of air conditions, such as clean, dry, and wet air. They require little maintenance and are long-lasting, making them acceptable for use in corrosive and erosive settings on a daily basis. These benefits of centrifugal blowers are positively influencing market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global centrifugal blowers market is valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of centrifugal blowers are projected to top US$ 4.8 billion by 2033.

The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2033.

The low-pressure segment is set to progress at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033



Winning Strategy

Several major manufacturers are focusing on the development of innovative centrifugal blowers.

In the past few years, the increased emphasis on sustainability and efficiency has encouraged makers of centrifugal blowers to make significant R&D investments in developing cost-effective, low-noise devices that can aid in the optimization of the entire process.

Consequently, oil-free, integrally-geared centrifugal turbo blowers with improved energy efficiency and flow rates have been developed, culminating in a reliable, energy-efficient, and continuous air supply. Furthermore, these industrial blowers are easily serviced, which helps to reduce operational expenses, and their oil-free design aids in the delivery of clean and pure air.

Competitive Landscape

The global centrifugal blowers market is extremely competitive. Manufacturers are making improvements that focus on increased efficiency and smaller designs. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in R&D and producing environmentally friendly products as consumers' preferences are shifting toward products that reduce emissions.

Key players in the centrifugal blowers market are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in order to develop their businesses and survive in the long run.

ECHO Incorporated released the PB-9010 backup centrifugal blower for industrial and commercial applications in December 2021. The centrifugal blower is excellent for cleaning up enormous amounts of debris and clearing big open spaces, such as vast parking lots and stadiums.

Greenheck Group, a US-based manufacturer of air movement and control systems, acquired Metal Industries in December 2021 for an undisclosed sum. Metal Industries, Inc. is a firm established in the United States that sells air distribution devices, industrial air blowers, and air terminal units. Greenheck hopes to grow its brand portfolio by delivering air movement, control, and conditioning systems with this acquisition.

Xylem, Inc. created a new product line for Zeeland Clean Water Plants in October 2020. The new blower line has features that decrease energy, chemical consumption, and wear. Aerobic tanks, improved blowers, air flow meters, and air control valves are among the innovative options.

Boyd Corporation, a US-based company, developed a lightweight and a low-profile cooling ultra-thin blower using liquid cooling technology in September 2021. These are as thin as 3mm, can withstand high pressure, provide cooling while remaining durable, and are available in ultra-thin and thin profiles, making them excellent for all commercial applications.

Tuthill Corporation's "Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems" division was acquired by Ingersoll Rand, Inc. in February 2021. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its product and service range, as well as its key application engineering and technical support skills.



Key Companies Profiled

Aerotek Equipment

Atlantic Blowers, LLC

Trimech Engineers Pvt. Ltd

Air Control Industries Ltd

AIRAP Group

Engicon Airtech Pvt. Ltd

Howden Group

Airmake Cooling Systems

Aspirnova Industry S.r.l

Atlas Copco AB

Cleantek

GP Motors

Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd

Alfotech Fans

Vishwakarma Air Systems



The rising construction industry, driven mainly by developing nations, will generate enormous prospects for the global market. Increasing investments in commercial and residential infrastructure development are expected to boost demand for centrifugal blowers.

Heavy investments in research and development to develop more effective centrifugal fans are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the development of blowers that consume less power while providing improved efficiency and extended bearing life is propelling market expansion. Additionally, the advent of diversified and space-saving blowers with low airflow and high static pressure is moving the industry forward.

Increasing mining activities in Europe and North America are increasing the demand for centrifugal blowers. Since centrifugal blowers can boost air pressure, they are employed in a variety of mining applications, such as ducts, tunnels, pipes, and channels.

Moreover, rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific is driving up demand for centrifugal blowers in a variety of industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the expansion of numerous cement and steel facilities in the region is increasing the demand for centrifugal blowers.

Key Segments of Centrifugal Blowers Industry Research

By Pressure : High Medium Low

By Application : Pulp & Paper Mining Power Stations Chemicals Cement Plants Steel Plants Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global centrifugal blowers market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on pressure (high, medium, low) and application (pulp & paper, mining, power stations, chemicals, cement plants, steel plants, other applications), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

