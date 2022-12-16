Global SARM1 Inhibitors Market Report 2022 to 2040 - by Target Indications, Type of Molecules, Drug Developers, Drug Candidates and Key Geographies

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SARM1 Inhibitors Market by Target Indications, Type of Molecules, Drug Developers, Drug Candidates and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of SARM1 inhibitors therapeutics in the healthcare domain, till 2040. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space.

Neurological disorders are considered the second leading cause of death and the primary cause of long-term disability, worldwide. Across the globe, over 6.5 million neurological disorder related deaths are reported annually. Further, according to a report published by the United Nations (UN), close to 1 billion people, globally, suffer from various types of neurological disorders.

The growing number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders has imposed a huge burden, in terms of finances as well as resources, on the overall healthcare system. In fact, the annual expenditure associated with neurological disorder care in 2020 was more than USD 655 billion, in the US alone.

Given the fact that majority of the current treatment options have proven to be inadequate, especially for axonal degeneration associated neurological disorders, there is a high demand for highly effective therapeutics targeting neurological disorders. Interestingly, Sterile Alpha and toll / Interleukin-1 Receptor Motif-Containing 1 (SARM1), an NADase enzyme, has been found to play a critical role in inducing axonal degeneration, which is a central pathological feature in various neurodegenerative disorders.

Presently, several industry and non-industry stakeholders are evaluating SARM1 inhibitors as potential therapeutic agents for the treatment of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis across various preclinical studies and early stages of clinical development, worldwide. Given the encouraging research outcomes, the players in this domain have received more than USD 10 million in grants, since 2014, from the various private and public organizations.

Additionally, several patents related to SARM1 inhibitors have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, increasing R&D activity and promising pre-clinical data, several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade and SARM1 inhibitors market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.

