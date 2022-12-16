Global 3D Radar System Market to Generate Revenue of $3.8 Billion by 2028 | Lockheed Martin is the Most Promising Player

Westford, USA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D radar system market is witnessing high demand due to their ability to provide more accurate and detailed data than traditional radar systems. Today, 3D radar systems are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of applications, such as air traffic control, automotive safety, and military defense thanks to their improved accuracy, greater range, and the ability to track multiple targets simultaneously. Additionally, 3D radar systems can penetrate buildings and other solid objects, making them ideal for search and rescue operations.

Military and law enforcement agencies are the primary customers for these systems, but the technology is also finding applications in the commercial sector. Security and surveillance are two areas where 3D radar system market is being used more frequently. With the increased demand comes increased competition, which is driving down prices and making these systems more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Key Dynamics of 3D Radar System Market

The demand for 3D radar systems is growing rapidly as the technology matures and more companies enter the market. The benefits of 3D radar over traditional 2D radar systems are significant, and the increased adoption is driven by the need for improved situational awareness, better target tracking, and more accurate target identification.

3D radar systems provide a more complete picture of the battlefield, allowing commanders to see targets that may be hidden behind obstacles or in difficult terrain. The increased situational awareness provided by 3D radar can help reduce friendly fire incidents and improve mission planning and execution.

Better target tracking is another key advantage adding fuel to the growth of the 3D Radar System market. The ability to track targets in three dimensions allows for more accurate engagement, whether using kinetic or non-kinetic weapons.

In addition, 3D radar can provide early warning of incoming threats, giving defenders the time, they need to prepare for an attack.

Finally, 3D radar systems offer improved accuracy for target identification. The increased resolution and accuracy of 3D radar allow operators to identify targets at longer ranges and with greater precision. This is critical for both air defense and ground attack missions, where every second counts. The growing demand for 3D radar system market is driven by the many advantages they offer over traditional 2D radar.

From improved situational awareness to better target tracking and identification, 3D radar is becoming an essential tool for militaries around the world.

SkyQuest Analysis of Global 3D Radar System Market

As per SkyQuest’s recent report on global market, it is projected grow at an unprecedented rate and this growth is being driven by several factors, including:

The increasing demand for air traffic control: Air traffic is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% over the next 10 years, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This growth will drive up the demand for air traffic control, which will in turn drive up the demand for 3D radar systems.

The development of new applications for 3D radar: 3D radar is increasingly being used for applications beyond air traffic control, such as security, military and law enforcement. This is driving up the demand for 3D radar systems.

The advancement of technology: The continued advancement of technology is making 3D radar systems more affordable and accessible, which is also driving up the demand for these systems.

3D radar system market analysis reveals three major trends that are currently shaping the market growth.

First, the rapid growth of the commercial Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) market is providing a boost to the 3D radar system market.

Second, the increasing demand for 3D radar systems in military applications is resulting in significant investments by leading companies in this market.

Finally, the emergence of new players in the market is adding to the competitive intensity in this space.

The SkyQuest analysis finds that the global 3D radar system market is expected to grow at CAGR of over 19.2% between 2022 and 2028. This growth will be driven primarily by increases in demand from the commercial AEW&C and military segments. In the commercial AEW&C segment, North America will continue to be the largest market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW). The US will remain the largest country 3D radar system market, with a forecast CAGR of 12.7%. This growth will be driven mainly by procurements for new AEW&C programs such as Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) recapitalization and Boeing 737 AEW&C platform.

Competitive Analysis: Lockheed Martin is the Most Promising Player in Global 3D Radar System Market

SkyQuest's competitive analysis of 3D radar system manufacturers ranks the five leading companies in the market: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Saab, and Thales.

Lockheed Martin has been rated as the most promising company in the 3D radar market. This is thanks to the company's strong focus on research and development, which has resulted in a number of innovative products that are helping to shape the future of the radar industry. One of Lockheed Martin's most promising products is its 3D Airborne Early Warning Radar (3D AEW&C) in the 3D Radar System market, which is designed to provide unprecedented situational awareness for militaries around the world. The radar system is able to detect and track targets over vast distances, and can even identify potential threats that are hidden behind obstacles. In addition to its 3D AEW&C radar system, Lockheed Martin is also developing a number of other groundbreaking products that are sure to have a major impact on the radar market in the years to come. With its strong commitment to innovation, it's no wonder that Lockheed Martin is considered one of the most promising companies in the market.

