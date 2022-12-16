Metal-air Battery Market is Anticipated to Grow $993 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 14.8%

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal-air Battery Market by Metal (Zinc, Lithium, Aluminum, Iron), Voltage, Type (Primary, Secondary), Application (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Rising demand for high-energy density storage solutions, increasing use of zinc-air batteries in electronic devices, and rising demand for green-energy sources are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the metal-air battery market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90446479

HVAC System Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 498 million Market Size Value in 2026 USD 993 million Growth Rate 14.8% Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered By Metal, Voltage, Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW Companies Covered GP Batteries International (Hong Kong),

Arotech Corporation (US),

Energizer Holdings (US),

Duracell (US)

Renata SA (Switzerland) A total of 25 players covered. Largest Growing Region APAC

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal-air Battery Market Industry"

150 – Tables

54 – Figures

187 – Pages

GP Batteries International

GP Batteries International develops and manufactures batteries and battery-related products. The product portfolio offered by the company includes single-use batteries, rechargeable batteries, specialty batteries, chargers, cables, power banks, flashlights, and batteries for electric vehicles. The company has rapidly expanded to become one of the world’s major suppliers of primary and rechargeable batteries. GP’s battery production facilities are in China, Vietnam, and Malaysia, supported by marketing and trading offices spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.

Arotech Corporation

Arotech Corporation is involved in the design and manufacturing of battery solutions, innovative energy management systems, and power distribution technologies for aerospace and defense. The company operates through three business divisions: Advance Electronics, Training & Simulation, and Energy Solutions. The company’s Energy Solutions division provides zinc-air batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military focusing on high-energy and lightweight applications. In December 2019, Arotech was acquired by Greenbriar Equity Group. The company was publicly held before this acquisition and went private post this acquisition.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=90446479

Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings deals with the manufacturing and distribution of primary batteries; portable lights and auto care appearances; and performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. The company has been recognized globally by its renowned brand Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, and Varta. Energizer offers household batteries including primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide. Energizer currently has six operational facilities in the US. It also has an operational facility in Singapore capable of producing alkaline and lithium batteries. The company owns trademarks of Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready, which include related designs, slogans, and sub-brands worldwide.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Phinergy and Aditya Birla Group Hindalco signed an MOU to develop and pilot the production of aluminum plates for aluminum-air batteries in India.

In December 2021, Log9 Materials partnered with Hero Electric to offer InstaCharging battery packs for its entire range of electric vehicles.

In January 2019, Energizer Holdings acquired Spectrum Brands and its portable lighting business which also includes the divestiture of the Varta consumer battery business including manufacturing and distribution.

Which region is expected to adopt video surveillance systems at a fast rate?

The metal-air battery market is estimated to be valued at USD 498 million in 2022.

At what rate is the metal-air battery market expected to grow from 2022 to 2027?

The metal-air battery market is projected to record a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Related Report: