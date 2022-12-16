Sports Drink Market is set to touch a revenue of US$ 43.6 Bn by year 2033-end on the back of burgeoning demand for fruit-flavored and rehydration supplements | Data analysis by FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global sports drink market size is reach US$ 30,634.10 Mn in 2023 and further grow at 6.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023-2033). Overall sales of sports drinks are projected to total US$ 43,631.75 Mn by the end of 2033.



Growing health consciousness among consumers coupled with increasing consumption of sports drinks is a key factor driving the global sports drink market forward and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Sports drinks, commonly referred to as electrolyte drinks, are functional beverages that help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy, especially during arduous exercise. They have become an essential part of any workout routine and are mostly consumed by people seeking health benefits from their beverages.

Most sports drinks contain carbohydrates (glucose), caffeine, B vitamins, and electrolytes (sodium, magnesium, potassium, and calcium). These drinks quickly replace fluids lost during exercise and provide maximum energy uptake.

Rising popularity of fitness activities, growing concerns about physical well-being, and increasing number of athletes, especially across emerging nations are expected to boost the sports drink market during the forecast period.

Similarly, easy availability of ready-to-drink functional beverages through various sales channels and growing prominence of functional beverages like sports drinks, among sports enthusiasts and millennials as they help to enhance performance and endurance, and allow them to do vigorous exercises will elevate demand over the next ten years.

Sports drinks are increasingly becoming popular among consumers, especially millennials, as they are paying more attention to staying healthy. These drinks provide energy and stamina, reduce fatigue, increase endurance, and can help to rehydrate after exercise. Further, these sports drinks often have a pleasant taste which makes them appealing to many consumers.

However, a new study conducted by the University of Waterloo has found that sports drinks are not as beneficial for health as they are claimed to be. The study found that these electrolyte drinks do not improve physical performance or hydration in any significant way. This may hamper the market expansion to some extent.

Nevertheless, a positive growth trajectory has been predicted by FMI for the global sports drink market during the forecast period owing to the introduction and popularity of new innovative sports drinks globally.

Key Takeaways from the Sports Drink Market

The overall sports drinks market is expected to be valued at US$ 30,634.10 Mn by 2023.

by 2023. The North America sports drink market is expected to register a 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The U.S., China, Canada, Germany, and Mexico are the major countries driving the demand for sports drinks.

The global market for sports drinks is estimated to surpass US$ 43,631.75 Mn by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. Sales of sports drinks market grew at 4.0% CAGR during the historical period from 2017 to 2022.



Competition Landscape: Sports Drink Market

Leading players in the global sports drink market include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Gatorade, Powerade, and V8, Powerade, and Body Armor among others. These companies are focusing on research & development activities to come up with innovative products in the market. besides this, they are strengthening their distribution channels and forming alliances and partnerships with other companies to solidify their position in the market.

Sports Drink Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Isotonic

Hypotonic

Hypertonic



By Distribution Channel:

Offline Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets /Supermarket Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Discount Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries

Online Retail



By Flavor:

Unflavored Flavored Citrus Berries Mocha Pomegranate Apple Mint Blends (Mix) Cola Watermelon Chocolate

Others



By Form:

Powdered

Liquid

By Packaging Material:

Metal

Pet/Plastic

Glass



