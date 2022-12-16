Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign has presented positive long-term data for OssDsign Cranial PSI

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 16, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has presented updated post-market surveillance from a long-term follow-up of OssDsign Cranial PSI, which is used in the treatment of cranial bone defects. The outcome exceeds previous follow-ups and highlights the exceptional performance of OssDsign Cranial PSI.





The basis for the long-term follow-up consists of 1,995 operations and shows that the infection frequency that led to the removal of the implant amounted to 1.4 percent after an average follow-up period of 21 months. In the previous follow-up report, the percentage of removed implants amounted to 1.65 percent. In earlier external studies, products available on the market have been shown to lead to infection complications in over 10 percent of the cases, with a high frequency of implant removals.

“The long-term follow-up continues to show low levels of complications when treating cranial defects with OssDsign Cranial PSI. The outcome was even better than previously observed and underlines the enormous commercial potential of OssDsign Cranial PSI compared to similar products on the market, thereby also strengthening our portfolio company’s position in discussions with potential new partners," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign, including indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 percent.

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next-generation bone replacement products. Based on cutting-edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities and thereby improve the clinical outcome in a wide range of orthopedic areas with high medical needs. With a product portfolio consisting of patient-specific implants for cranial surgeries and an off-the-shelf synthetic bone graft for spine surgeries, OssDsign gives back patients the life they deserve. The company has a strong commercial presence in the US, Europe and selected Asian countries. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment