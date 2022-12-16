Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Cyber-Attacks Drives Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise, governance, risk, and governance (eGRC) market is expected to grow from $28.98 billion in 2021 to $33.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The enterprise, governance, risk, and governance (eGRC) market is expected to grow to $61.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.



The main components of enterprise, governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market are software and services. Software refers to a set of instructions, data, or programs used to operate a computer and execute specific tasks. The organization size is large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The deployment is cloud-based and on-premise. The various verticals involved BFSI, healthcare, government, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, telecom and IT, and other verticals.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise, governance, risk, and governance (eGRC) market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise, governance, risk, and governance (eGRC) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing cyber-attack incidents are expected to propel the growth of the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market going forward. A cyber-attack refers to any attempt to gain unauthorized access to a computer, computing system, or computer network with the intent to cause damage.

Organizations globally are adopting eGRC solutions to leverage numerous features such as risk and compliance management, business resiliency applications, and financial audit management.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market. Major companies operating in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in November 2019, Infosys, a Bangalore-based company operating in the enterprise, governance, risk, and compliance space, introduced an AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) based digital application for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) on MetricStream Cloud.

The suite would provide a conversational or chatbot interface and robotic process automation (RPA)-enabled control testing for the MetricStream cloud platform, ensuring that real-time testing is possible while using the latter's GRC products. The AI and ML capabilities of the chatbot are aided by natural language processing (NLP) that would allow first-line users to report and track observations and clarify their queries around GRC functionalities and business processes.



