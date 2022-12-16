U.S. Department of Commerce Taps FuelCell Energy for the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) today announced that Alexandrea Isaac, Senior Counsel to the Company, has been appointed to the Department of Commerce Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (“REEEAC”). The Committee is responsible for advising the Secretary of Commerce on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of US renewable and energy efficiency products and services.



Alexandrea has spent a significant portion of her 20-plus year career focused on advancing the policy and regulatory framework for the energy industry. REEEAC is the only federal Advisory Committee focused on export competitiveness for the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector. She will work with other members of the committee on renewable energy concerns with a focus on emerging technologies, clean energy supply chains, and services that generate electricity, produce heat, and power vehicles from renewable sources such as solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, geothermal and hydrogen.

“I am honored to participate on this Advisory Committee and look forward to working with an esteemed group of leaders in the clean energy sector,” said Alexandrea Isaac, Senior Counsel, FuelCell Energy. “I will advocate for American businesses to be more competitive in the global energy market while advancing the understanding of the value of clean hydrogen and carbon capture as important competitive differentiators and essential components for a net zero world. It is essential that American companies are provided equal opportunities with our free trade partners.”

The Committee functions solely as an advisory body, providing advice and recommendations to the Secretary on matters concerning:

The competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries as it relates to their ability to export products, services, and technologies;

Trade policy development and negotiations impacting the competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency exports;

U.S. Government policies and programs that directly impact the competitiveness of renewable energy and energy efficiency exports;

Priority export markets for the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, both in the short- and long-term;

Policies and practices of foreign governments that impact the export of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency goods and services; and

U.S. Government policies and programs that support the development of new markets for U.S. exports of renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services to countries with high potential, but which currently lack effective policy and market mechanisms necessary to create demand for renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. It collectively holds more than 450 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. The Company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell@escalatepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e979053b-3ba5-4ff8-b0d5-fa02cfec9216