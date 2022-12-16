New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Atopic Dermatitis Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2020 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373669/?utm_source=GNW

Also known as atopic eczema, it is characterized by pruritus (an unpleasant sensation that elicits the desire to scratch), redness, scaling, and flaking of the skin surface.



Atopic dermatitis is often the first manifestation of other common atopic diseases, namely allergic rhinitis and asthma (40-60% of cases), in a phenomenon known as the atopic march.It is one of the most common skin diseases, with worldwide lifetime prevalence rates ranging from 15-20% in children, and 1-3% in adults.



The prevalence of atopic dermatitis varies widely across studies, as there is no universally valid approach to assess the epidemiology of atopic dermatitis. Moreover, there is considerable heterogeneity of atopic dermatitis with respect to the distribution, morphology, intensity, and time course seasonal variation, as well as episodic flares.



Although the disease is often regarded as a minor skin condition and is generally managed in primary healthcare settings, research suggests that it has significant psychosocial impacts and causes considerable economic burden. For the analysis in this report patients are segmented by age and severity: pediatric patients aged 0-11 years, adolescent patients aged 12-17, and adult patients aged 18+ and by severities mild, moderate, and severe

The AD market in the 7MM was valued at $6.4B in the 2020 baseline year. the analyst anticipates that over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, reaching $17.5B by 2030. The major driver for this growth will be the launch of several new pipeline products which will have higher annual costs of therapy (ACOTs) when compared with the cost of the most commonly used AD treatments. These products include interleukin (IL) inhibitors, lebrikizumab and Mitchga (nemolizumab); Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors gusacitinib, Opzelura (ruxolitinib), Corectim (delgocitinib), ATI-1777; as well as other topical therapies such as Moizerto (difamilast), Zoryve (roflumilast), and Vtama (tapinarof).



Key Highlights

The AD market will exhibit significant growth between 2020 and 2030, driven by the entry of several pipeline agents including IL and JAK inhibitors as well as topical therapies for the treatment of mild to moderate AD. These new entrants will transform the AD market by providing more treatment options for patients across severities and age groups.

Dupixent (dupilumab) will continue to be the market leader with estimated peak sales of $6.2 billion in 2030. It is already known as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe AD across the 7MM

KOLs expressed enthusiasm for the late-stage agents etrasimod, a sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor-1 (S1PR) modulator, and rocatinlimab (KHK4083), an anti-OX40 mAb, due to their new mechanisms of action and the innovation they would bring to the market; if approved they would both be the first in their respective classes.

The most important unmet needs in AD are the lack of therapeutic options for chronic hand eczema (CHE), better long-term disease control and management, as well as more tolerable topical treatment options



