Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report 2022: Featuring 23 and Me, Gene by Gene, Quest Diagnostics & More

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



Selective Role of FDA



In general, direct-to-consumer tests for non-medical, general wellness, or low risk medical purposes are not reviewed by the FDA before they are offered. Direct-to-consumer tests for moderate to high risk medical purposes, which may have a higher impact on medical care, are generally reviewed by the FDA to determine the validity of test claims.

The FDA verifies whether the test can measure accurate or reliably, whether the measurement is measured at certain health stage & finally the company's claim about the test. Also the test accuracy is measured along with descriptive recording of information. As a matter of policy, the FDA generally does not review some types of tests, called laboratory developed tests (LDTs) that are created and performed in a single laboratory, if they are offered to patients only when prescribed by a health care provider.

Privacy is a concern



65% of individuals are willing to use home Direct to consumer genetic testing services. Privacy is one of the main concerns, specifically the potential sharing of data with third parties including consumer health, pharmaceutical & insurance companies. Almost all of the respondents willing to use the service have concerns about a company owning their DNA profiles.

In submitting a sample for processing, individuals provide sensitive information not only about themselves but about family members with whom they share a genetic link. Leakage of such data could negatively impact these individuals across a range of areas including employment prospects, relationships and insurance premiums. Cyber security breaches database password & server hacking, storage device theft, and human error or oversight by data custodians themselves represents a threat here.



Increase in willingness to use Direct to consumer Genetic testing



Rising public awareness and acceptance of genetic testing is steadily growing. A national survey revealed that awareness in the US grew drastically, and a social media survey found that 47% of users were familiar with the direct to consumer concept. Across many sectors there is a clear rise in customers seeking tailored products & experiences, with an increasing willingness to pay for the identification & addressing of unique needs.

Customers are expressing willingness to undergo testing & pay for genetic testing services. According to a recent survey held in the U.S. 10 sample of 2,000 participants 33% of individuals stated that they would be willing to pay for & use advice provided by a direct to consumer's genetic testing company.

Market Segmentation

Sales Channel

Online Sales

OTC Sales

Doctor's Office

Business Model

Genome Data Bank Material Model

Individual Health Planning Model

Comprehensive Genome Tests Model

Medical Precision Tests Model

Restricted Trait Tests Model

