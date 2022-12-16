New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0958092/?utm_source=GNW





The test strip market numbers refer to all types of test strips with SMBG, and not just test strips as used by CGM users.CGM users also use test strips, but theoretically only for calibrating their CGM devices.



The report also includes discussions of the market opportunities, patent scenario, market projections and market shares, competitive landscape, and the key company profiles. The report would also cover the COVID-19 impact on the CGM market.



Summary:

The global market for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED by 2027.



In this report, the global market is segmented by technology type, user’s age, disease type, end-user settings, and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

This study provided detailed information regarding developments in continuous glucose monitoring.The incidence of Type 2 diabetes continues to increase in developed and developing countries, driven by the rise in obesity.



Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is designed to provide a more accurate way to monitor blood glucose levels, allowing diabetic patients to regulate blood glucose better, decrease the risk of diabetes-related damage to their bodies and ultimately improve their health and decrease healthcare costs.



This BCC Research market research report will increase the awareness of current and developing technologies affecting continuous glucose monitoring devices and markets.

