World Hyperlocal Supply Chain Market Report 2022: Growing Consumer Expectations for Shorter Delivery Timelines Leading to Decentralized Hyperlocal Business Models for Better Customer Experience

A fundamental shift in consumer behavior has urged retail businesses to establish an omnichannel presence and rethink strategies. Growing inclination toward retail digitization and ultrafast order delivery drives the hyperlocal business model.

About 68% of online shoppers prefer buying from platforms that offer fast shipping. In such a highly competitive ecosystem, both small and local retailers should take aggressive measures to sustain business in the post-pandemic economy. The hyperlocal business model promotes local retailers and expands their area of operation at considerably low costs.



Hyperlocal supply chain facilitates on-demand, speedy delivery. Flexible fulfillment centers and dark stores reduce delivery time significantly. 30-minute delivery is gaining traction. Dunzo, GoPuffs, and Dija are popular for their quick delivery services.

Owing to its service innovation and exceptional performance, Gorillas, a German delivery start-up attained unicorn status in nine months, much quicker than other start-ups. To go hyperlocal, retailers should strategically ascertain a business strategy - choose from the aggregator model, the fulfillment model, the hybrid model, or the single retailer model - depending on the product offerings and consumer demand.



Advanced technology will render greater value to not only the retailer but also the logistics manager and the customer. Logistics providers can leverage AI & ML algorithms for route optimization and planning, multipoint pickups, autonomous logistics, and so on.

Blockchain enables high response time and efficiency across the supply chain, not to mention security, traceability, and smart documentation. 5G technology will boost the performance of all the other technologies.



Autonomous delivery vehicles will address challenges related to personnel shortages and enhance overall productivity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe: Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe: Hyperlocal Supply Chain Shifts

Key Findings

Important Growth Opportunities

3. Strategic Context

The Hyperlocal Era

Growth Drivers for Hyperlocal Business Model

Growth Restraints for Hyperlocal Business Model

Important Emerging Shifts in the Supply Chain Models

Shift 1: Evolution of Flexible Fulfillment Centers

Shift 2: Digital Freight Brokerage for Hyperlocal Delivery

Shift 3: Dark Stores for Small and Midsize Businesses

Shift 4: 30-minute Delivery Revolution

4. Business Model Evolution

Hyperlocal Business Models

Aggregator Model

Fulfillment Model

Hybrid Model

Single Retailer Model

Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis

5. Technology Focus: Hyperlocal Supply Chain Shifts

Futuristic Technologies Enabling a Hyperlocal Supply Chain

AI and ML

Blockchain in Hyperlocal Supply Chain

Autonomous Delivery

Hyperlocal 5G

6. Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends BEETS Implications

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Rise of SaaS-based Integrators

Growth Opportunity 2: Predictive Hyperlocalization

Growth Opportunity 3: Electric Micro-Mobility

