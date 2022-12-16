New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Cytometry: Products, Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0568366/?utm_source=GNW

Segmentation is based on technology type, product type, application, end user and region.



Industry growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities in flow cytometry market are also discussed in detail.The report also provides information on the flow cytometry market’s competitive landscape, features elaborative company profiles and discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Also included in the report are a relevant patent analysis and new developments in terms of flow cytometry technology. The latest news articles about new products, acquisitions and collaborations related to the flow cytometry market are covered in sufficient detail.



Report Includes:

- 47 data tables and 28 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for flow cytometry products, technologies and applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the upcoming market potential for flow cytometry industry and innovation-driven applications of flow cytometry technology, and major regions and countries involved in market developments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global flow cytometry market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, technology type, application, end-user, and region

- Discussion of market dynamics that impact the growth of the market for flow cytometry products, applications in basic and clinical research, market regulations, industry structure, and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

- Review of the key patent grants on flow cytometry products and applications by each major category, along with the new developments and emerging trends in the flow cytometry market

- Competitive landscape of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of flow cytometry products, their market share analysis, financial performance, and major growth strategies within the industry

- Descriptive company profiles of leading industry players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

Flow cytometry is a popular analytical technique that is used to measure and analyze multiple physical characteristics of cells present in a heterogenous fluid mixture.It is a laser-based, biophysical technology with applications in cell counting, sorting, biomarker detection and protein engineering, among others.



Cells are suspended in a stream of fluid and passed through an electronic detection apparatus.Fluorescently labeled cell components are excited by the laser to emit light at varying wavelengths.



Fluorescence emitted by the cells is helpful in determining various properties of the cells.The properties that can be measured by a flow cytometer include particle size, relative granularity, internal complexity and relative fluorescence intensity.



This technique allows researchers to get highly specific information about individual cells.



Flow cytometry has become a standard tool in research and clinical laboratories, and advancements in its applications have increased in parallel with the significant improvements in instrumentation and availability of an array of reagents and consumables.Development of benchtop instruments, expansion of lasers in existing instruments and introduction of enhanced features in flow cytometry software are leading to increased adoption of flow cytometry in cellular analysis.



Innovations in flow cytometry market are primarily driven by the advent of technically advanced flow cytometers, enhanced fluorescent dyes, integration of multiplexing, imaging and other complementary technologies. Currently, a major trend in flow cytometry is to measure more parameters simultaneously, especially useful in monitoring for certain blood disorders and in the field of immuno-oncology.



The global market for flow cytometry was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The flow cytometry market is set to grow at an estimated CAGR of REDACTED% through 2027 to reach revenue of $REDACTED in 2027.



Technological innovations across all product categories, that is, instruments, reagents and software, are fostering the growth of this market.Advances in reagents, instrumentation and software have all helped encourage more researchers to begin running flow cytometry experiments.



Though the high cost of these instruments and the need for skilled personnel are certain drawbacks, the developments leading to the introduction of bench-top and affordable flow cytometry platforms are expected to keep the global flow cytometry market an attractive option for investors.



The flow cytometry instruments market had sales of $REDACTED in 2021, which is anticipated to rise to $REDACTED in 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2022-2027.The reagents, consumables and accessories market of flow cytometry is estimated to reach $REDACTED in sales in 2021.



This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% through the forecast period.Success of a flow cytometry experiment relies on the quality of reagents and consumables used.



There is a considerable demand for these products mainly attributed to increased use of flow cytometry by academic and research labs as well as clinical diagnostic applications.



The software and services market had sales of $REDACTED in 2021, and this market is expected to increase to $REDACTED in 2027. With a driving need for multiparametric analysis as well as a need for tools to carry out multicolor or high-level analysis in a rapid fashion, the market for software and services is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% through 2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0568366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________