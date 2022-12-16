New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Survey on Pharmaceutical Manufacturing - Towards a Sustainable Supply Chain" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373614/?utm_source=GNW



Sustainability, referred to as environmental, social, and governance (ESG), is one of the most important themes for today and the coming decades.



Worldwide, the public is demanding action and public accountability from industry.



This reports examines the pharmaceutical supply chain through the lens of ESG: In what ways does pharmaceutical manufacturing impact the natural world and society? How sustainable are its current practices? With what goals and methods can the industry improve its sustainability?



Scope

This 45-page report gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. 23 figures and graphics throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.



This report is required reading for -

- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: improves understanding of the pharma manufacturing industry and is a critical input for strategic ESG planning efforts.

- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: improving understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

- Investors: they can gain a deeper understanding of the pharma manufacturing industry and the forces driving change.



Reasons to Buy

ESG should not be an exercise in corporate “greenwashing”, and this report is a realistic look at pharma industry actions and values. We assess industry willingness to change, and pragmatic motivations that can influence company behavior.



GlobalData ran six polls on its Verdict network of B2B websites -

Q1: What is the most important sustainability area that the pharma industry needs to address?

Q2: Do you think that the pharma industry is doing enough to be more environmentally sustainable?

Q3: What is the main challenge to pharmaceutical companies achieving sustainable manufacturing?

Q4: How can the pharmaceutical industry best reduce its damage to the environment (end-of-pipe actions)?

Q5: How can the pharmaceutical industry best reduce its damage to the environment (pre-/post-manufacturing actions)?

Q6: What factors can motivate the pharma industry to improve its environmental, social, and governance actions?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________