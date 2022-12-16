Body Contouring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Interest of Men in Body Contouring Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Contouring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body contouring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% during 2021-2027. The growing demand for medical aesthetics treatments is propelling the growth of the body contouring devices market.

The medical aesthetic is one of the rapidly growing industries because of the rising aging population and advanced procedure launches that deliver the market a new opportunity for growth. At present, micro-needling and skin tightening treatments are some of the medical aesthetic treatments that are witnessing the highest growth worldwide.



Body contouring devices aim to improve body appearance. Body contouring treatments are MI and non-invasive surgical procedures that enhance body shape and skin texture, such as skin tightening, resurfacing, and other benefits. These procedures require highly skilled medical professionals. Abdominoplasty or liposuction, removal of man breasts, and arm lifts are some procedures performed by body contouring devices.



KEY DRIVING FACTORS IN THE BODY CONTOURING DEVICES MARKET:

Growing demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures

Growing Improvement in Economic Environment, Aesthetic Accessibility, and Expanded Practitioner Base

Rising obesity worldwide and a growing interest in a youthful and fit body

Reductions in Cost per Aesthetic Procedure

Wide Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures and Increased Focus on Body Image and Appearance

Aging Demographics of Industrialized Countries

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS



Some technological advancements made by several companies in body contouring devices include innovations in temperature-controlled fat reduction devices, cellulite treatment devices, non-invasive sclerotherapy treatment, and developments in laser-based techniques. Alma Lasers (FOSUN PHARMA) product, the Accent Prime body contouring device, is used for skin tightening and aesthetic enhancement. Accent Prime merges the latest Ultrasound and RF technologies innovations to deliver effective, highly customized treatments and naturally long-lasting results.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The non-surgical skin tightening is the dominating segment in the application and holds the highest share in the global body contouring devices market; and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period. The rising demand for skin tightening devices is attributed to the increasing aging population, which leads to increasing sagging skin issues and growing concern about skin problems. American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) reported that in 2018 about 70% of consumers considered a cosmetic procedure, with 57% specifically considering non-surgical skin tightening treatments. The segment is also experiencing continuous technological advancements.



Segmentation by Application

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Non-Surgical Skin Resurfacing

Liposuction

Cellulite Treatment

Others

INSIGHTS BY GENDER



The demand for non-surgical skin tightening and fat reduction dominates among females. The most common cosmetic procedures that witnessed the highest growth since 2018 among females include botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and non-surgical fat reduction procedures. About 92% of females in the US underwent cosmetic surgeries. In contrast, only 8% of males had cosmetic surgeries in 2020, thus showing females are the dominating consumer population in the global body contouring devices market.



Segmentation by Gender

Female

Male

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The 35 and 50 age group dominates the global body contouring devices market under the age group segment. This age group is seeking the most cosmetic procedures, such as liposuction, abdominal fat reduction, and breast reduction. The 35-50 age group is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.35% during the forecast period. In comparison, the segment of the under 34 age group, anti-aging surgical and non-surgical procedures that minimize wrinkles and rejuvenate the face are most popular.



Segmentation by Age Group

Under 34 Years

Between 34 & 50 Years

Above 50 Years

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Hospitals and skin clinics dominate the end-user segmentation with the highest body contouring devices market share of 63.31%, as hospitals and skin clinics are the primary care centers in medical aesthetics. This segment is highly adopting minimally invasive body contouring devices. Skin tightening, fat reduction, cellulite treatment, etc., are common procedures performed at hospitals and skin clinics. Medical professionals such as plastic surgeons and dermatologists at hospitals and skin clinics provide patients with a well-scheduled treatment plan.



Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals & Skin Clinics

Medical Spa & Beauty Centres

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

France

UK

APAC

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Some prominent vendor activities in the body contouring devices market include:

Expansion activities are helping the vendors to strengthen the global distribution networks and thus allowing the players to explore untapped opportunities.

Large-scale investments and funding in the body contouring market through varied conglomerates and investment firms.

Active Mergers and acquisitions play a key role in the smooth functioning of the growth cycle.

A diverse range of body contouring devices is being offered.

The market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements in the field of bioprinting, and several new product launches can be witnessed.

Global players are expected to increase their footprint in the body contouring devices market, especially in terms of features, such as quality, features, technology, and price.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Technological Advances in Body Contouring Devices

Interest of Men in Body Contouring

Focus on Development of Muscle-Building & -Toning Devices

Market Growth Enablers

Focus on Fat Reduction

Demand for Non-Surgical Treatment Procedures

Rise of Aesthetic Businesses & Medical Spas

Market Restraints

High Cost of Treatment

Complications Associated With Body Contouring Devices

Lack of Statutory Regulations

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the body contouring devices market?

What is the body contouring devices market growth?

Who are the key players in the global body contouring devices market?

Which region will dominate the global body contouring devices market?

What are the factors driving the body contouring devices market?

Key Vendors

AbbVie

Cutera

Bausch Health Companies

Hologic

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Vendors

Aerolase

Asclepion Laser Technologies

Beijing ADSS Development

Biolitec

Biotec Italia

BISON MEDICAL

BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

BTL

Cartessa Aesthetics

Candela Medical

DELEO

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

El.En.

Erchonia

ENDYMED

F Care Systems

Fotona

GSD

InMode

LUTRONIC

Lumenis

Lynton Lasers

Leaflife Technology

Merz

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

MedArt ApS

PhotoMedex

Sofwave

Sciton

ThermiGen

Venus Concept

Wavemed

Yanmar

