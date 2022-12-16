Future Leaders Expo Connects Students and Educators with Employers and Colleges

Reston, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization (CTSO), today announced that it has opened opportunities for employers and higher education institutions to take part in the Future Leaders Expo Hall at its 2023 National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Atlanta, Georgia, in June. The Expo Hall offers sponsors, partners, and exhibitors the opportunity to connect directly with thousands of FBLA middle school, high school, and college students. In addition, the NLC includes over 2,000 business and technology teachers, student advisers, decision makers, and school district staff.

FBLA’s Future Leaders Expo will give colleges, universities, companies, and other organizations the ability to talk one-on-one with potential students, employees, and customers in one location. FBLA students and advisers will be able to learn about college and university programs, scholarships, curriculum and learning tools, fundraising opportunities, developments in the workplace, and product innovation.

“The Future Leaders Expo is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet thousands of motivated, high-achieving students and their teachers who are eager for information about early career opportunities and the latest in business and technology curriculum,” said FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham. “This is a smart investment for sponsors and partners eager to reach two dynamic audiences – our students as they enter the workforce and thousands of educators from middle schools, high schools, and colleges.”

In addition to exhibits, the Future Leaders Expo Hall will include Regional Student Lounges, where students can connect and trade lapel pins with other FBLA members from across the country; an Innovation Theater offering hands-on, interactive experiences for attendees to learn about new products and resources; a Quiet Zone to allow participants to recharge; a Competitive Events practice area; flavors of Atlanta food stations; an Adviser-Only Lounge just for those 2,000 teachers; the FBLA Member Center; and the FBLA Merch Shop.

The Collegiate Expo Hall will be held at the Collegiate NLC June 22-25, while the Middle School and High School Expo Hall will be held at the Middle School and High School NLC June 27-30. Sponsorship and exhibit packages for both conferences are available.

To view the Expo Hall Prospectus, visit fbla.org/nlc. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Mike Hyatt, Manager of Development, at mhyatt@fbla.org.