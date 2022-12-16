Dr. Steven Gundry’s Gundry MD Total Restore Celebrates Over 6 Million Units Sold





LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MD Total Restore created by world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry has now sold over 6 million units. This revolutionary dietary supplement is designed to promote a strong, healthy gut lining by helping your body fight bloating, digestive tract issues, gas, fatigue, unwanted body weight, and even hard-to-tame “junk” cravings. Gundry MD Total Restore’s potent blend also helps support the gut lining to keep users healthier and energized all day and to promote weight loss and full-body health. It is the perfect supplement for anyone aiming to achieve more youthful energy and a healthy body weight.†*

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Total Restore’s ground-breaking formula combines a blend of 16 all-natural ingredients to support the overall health of users by helping to minimize issues associated with a weak gut and consumption of lectins. The consumption of lectins in certain foods can result in dangerous particles, like waste and bacteria, passing through the gut lining, which may cause brain fog, unhealthy food cravings, weight gain, and even skin issues. By taking Gundry MD Total Restore users can nourish the lining of their gut which can help “shore up” their gut and absorb the dangerous lectins that may bind to the gut lining. Total Restore by Gundry MD contains no artificial sweeteners or added sugars compared to many other dietary supplements and helps to combat the junk food cravings that users may experience. This 4-in-1 formula contains a combination of natural ingredients and the right compounds to help promote healthy gut bacteria, support physical energy levels, and digestive health, minimize unhealthy food cravings and joint pain and support physical energy levels.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore’s Key Ingredients

Here are four key ingredients in Total Restore’s formula - a formula found to support users in energy levels, skin and joint health, and more.†*

L-Glutamine - An amino acid that helps reduce junk food cravings and helps support weight loss.

N-acetyl D-glucosamine - A powerful compound that helps ease joint pain, and helps the gut fight waistline-destroying lectins.

Licorice root extract - Has been found in studies to help the lining of your gut wall.

PepZin GI™ - A combination of two “gut heroes”, Zinc and L-carnosine, that supports a healthy gut lining and stomach.

Other ingredients in Gundry MD’s Total Restore include:

Grape Seed Extract

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Magnesium

Wormwood Powder

Maitake Mushroom Extract

Berberine Bark Powder

Marshmallow Root

Black Pepper Seeds Powder

Cinnamon Bark Powder



Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

The suggested use of Gundry MD Total Restore is to take 3 easy-to-swallow capsules each day simply. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day - or if easier, you can take a single capsule with each meal. It is also recommended to take Gundry MD Total Restore consistently for optimal results.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee. The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry’s Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD YouTube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, Morning Joe, and many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

