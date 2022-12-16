Software Development Company, Software Development UK Moves HQ to the City of London in a Strategic Move to Be Closer to Its Client Base

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Development UK (SD:UK), a leading software development company with significant experience in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical and financial industries, has today announced a strategic move to the City of London to be closer to its clients.

Software Development UK’s new Head Quarters are located at 10 Lower Thames St, London EC3R 6AF and the move is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Software Development UK has an experienced and highly skilled team comprised of business analysts, technical architects, software developers, UI/UX designers, testers, and project managers, who have years of experience developing complex software solutions for a range of clients. The company has a deep understanding of the Oil and Gas industry and the challenges it faces and works hard to deliver bespoke software solutions that meet the needs of the industry.

The company also has a focus on innovation and advancing technology and is constantly looking for ways to improve its services to its clients. This includes the use of the latest desktop, web, mobile and cloud technologies, and frameworks, such as Node.js, React, Angular, Vue.js, Xamarin and Ionic. Furthermore, the team are subject matter experts in the domain of Microsoft and Java programming technologies, building software solutions that are cyber secure, reliable, and scalable.

Commenting on the move, Paul Seed, CEO of SD:UK, said: “Our business is experiencing significant growth in strategic markets, and we have made the decision to move our HQ to London. Although we are a technology company – at our core we believe in personal relationships and have built our business through face-to-face meetings. The imminent move will allow us to be closer to our key customer base and expand our service offerings into different market sectors.”

The move to London is part of SD:UK’s strategic plan to expand their services across the UK and beyond. The company is currently in the process of recruiting new talent to help drive their growth in the capital.

Spencer Pickett, CTO of SD:UK, said: “We are excited to be moving to the City of London. Our new office is perfectly located for our current and future clients. We are looking forward to being part of the vibrant London tech scene and working with a wider range of clients.”

SD:UK is confident that the move to London will help them realise their vision of becoming a global leader in bespoke software development and they are looking forward to continuing to provide their customers with a software development partner their businesses can rely upon.

For more information about the Software Development London UK office, please visit www.softwardevelopment.co.uk or email press@softwaredevelopment.uk

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/software-development-company-software-development-uk-moves-hq-to-the-city-of-london-in-a-strategic-move-to-be-closer-to-its-client-base/