NEO Battery Materials Announces Investor Webinar on Commercialization Pathway, Corporate & Technical Development Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)



Investor Update Webinar on Tuesday January 3 rd , 2023, at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET

, 2023, at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET Discussion on: Commercialization/Collaboration Pathways, Silicon Anode Technical Improvements, Commercial Plant Construction & R&D Scale-Up Centre Activities

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”), a low-cost developer of silicon anode materials that enable longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an investor webinar on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023, at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.

Webinar Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XGTilUjVSam-yegZ-bxJjg

In this investor webinar, NEO Battery Materials will provide two-part updates on the Company’s corporate and technical developments. With an overview of the Company and material progress, management and the engineering team will highlight:

i) Discussion on commercialization pathways, future collaboration with EV battery supply chain players & strategic growth direction ii) Technical improvements on the optimized silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE™ iii) South Korean Commercial Plant: Overview of Greenfield Site & Construction Progress iv) R&D Scale-Up Centre: Before & After Construction/Procurement, Overview of Engineering Team’s Activities for NBMSiDE™ Iterative Manufacturing & Optimization

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-355-6463

shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.