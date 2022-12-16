SWEDEN’S SKINCARE SENSATION ACO EXTENDS PRESENCE INTO US TIMED TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON

New York, New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to natural beauty, Sweden is notorious - so it’s no surprise that the Nordic country is also ripe with natural ingredients that lend to premium skincare products. Introducing ACO - the Stockholm based Scandinavian skincare staple renowned for their simple and effective, clean and premium products. Now, Sweden’s number one selling pharmacy skincare brand* is expanding to deliver its sustainably minded, inclusive beauty line to consumers here in the United States this holiday season.

With a rich, scientific heritage, ACO was created with the goal of delivering clean Scandi beauty for all skin types. Founded in 1939, the name ACO is derived from the abbreviation of Apotekens Composita, meaning “the pharmacy's mixture.” As pioneers in clean beauty, with strict adherence to EU standards, ACO scientists carefully select ingredients that are gentle and effective – even for those with the most sensitive of skin. Committed to natural, effective skincare, ACO promises that no-go chemicals and compounds will never be found in its wide line of premium skincare. Today, ACO’s dedication to delivering responsibly developed, vegan and cruelty-free products is fundamental to the brand’s ethos.

Already a household name in Sweden, ACO Skincare has earned the legacy of authenticity, and now, they are broadening their legacy, making their mark in new territories. Throughout their 80 years of continuous innovation, the ACO brand has since expanded its offerings to now include a Sensitive Balance product line and recently released Pure Glow products, specially developed for those prone to blemishes who seek smooth, healthy skin with radiance and a natural glow.

This holiday, ACO is launching seasonal skincare bundles perfectly fit for stocking stuffers! Whether you are looking for a gift for the wellness guru in your life, the clean beauty obsessed or upping your own skincare regimen, ACO’s array of products offer options for every occasion. Even better, ACO’s holiday bundles are an additional 10% off throughout the holiday season.

For more information and to purchase ACO Skincare products, check out www.ACOskincare.com. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok!

## ABOUT ACO: Founded by Swedish scientists in 1939, ACO is known throughout Scandinavia for its skincare expertise. Following strict EU standards, ACO develops effective skincare with carefully selected ingredients helping your skin to be its best. Vegan and cruelty free. *IQVIA, Consumer Health National Sales Audit, Sweden, Face (Face Cleaning, Face Lotion Tonic & Facial Creams), Body (Hand Cream, Deodorants & Liquid Soap), T. Pharmacies, Unit Sales, Mat, W.52 2020

Attachments