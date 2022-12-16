New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast by IT Infrastructure (Hardware, Software and Services), Vertical, Employee Size Band and Region to 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373625/?utm_source=GNW





This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the data center infrastructure market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The global data center infrastructure market size was valued at $300.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Much of that growth will be led by the seemingly inexorable rise of data centers and ongoing public cloud investments. Most enterprise-generated data will be created and processed in remote data centers or the cloud. As such, the increasing amount of use cases and investments across various sectors is expected to fuel the demand for data center infrastructure products and services over the forecast period.



Scope

- This report provides overview and addressable market for data center infrastructure.

- It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the market over the next 3 to 4 years.

- It includes global market forecasts for the edge computing industry and analysis of patents, M&A, venture financing and social media activity.

- The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: server, storage, networking equipment, DCIM software, colocation services, and application hoisting & data center services.



