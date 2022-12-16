Hybrid Seeds Market is Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate to Reach $34.9 billion by 2026

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the MarketsandMarkets™, Hybrid Seeds Market is estimated to be valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 34.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Grain and pulse inventory stocks play a significant role in a country's economic growth. Because seeds play an important role in a country's agricultural activities, seed protection is critical for all countries. Population growth has increased the demand for cereals, grains, pulses, oilseeds, and vegetables. Thus, hybrid seeds are in high demand due to their higher yield and disease resistance.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5958431

Browse in-depth TOC on “Hybrid Seeds Market”

195 - Tables

69 - Figures

290 – Pages

The soybean segment dominated the Hybrid seed market with highest CAGR growth rate in the Hybrid seed market over the forecast period.

Soybeans are largely used in livestock feeds and vegetable oils , with a small but growing portion used in biofuel production. Furthermore, soybean has been getting popular as a plant-based product such as a meat alternative , and a milk alternative . These factors have increased demand for soybeans on a global scale.

The cereal & grains category segment by crop type is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the Hybrid seed market.

Consumption of whole grain & cereal products is associated with higher diet quality and nutrient-dense foods that provide protein, lipids, vitamins, and minerals. Thus, cereals & grains are commonly referred to as staple foods. These crops are also extremely susceptible to crop diseases; thus, hybrid technology has assisted in protecting the seeds from and disease.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5958431

The tomato segment, by key crop, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The consumption of tomatoes is on the rise globally due to the popularity of convenience food products, along with changing preference toward fast food diets. The changing dietary habits of people have caught the attention of tomato processors that are directly procuring tomatoes from farmers. This in turn is increasing the demand for hybrid tomato varieties for better yield and disease resistance.

Asia pacific is projected to achieve the highest market share in the Hybrid seed market.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in the food processing and feed industries, where the cultivation area of industrial crops such as rice, corn, soybean, and wheat has been gaining better traction. Asia pacific region falls under tropical and sub tropically region, which is ideal for crop cultivation. thus, this region produces more agricultural crops. to increase their output, cultivators are highly demanding for hybrid seeds.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=5958431

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the hybrid seeds market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Land O’ Lakes (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Corteva Agriscience (US), UPL Limited (India), DLF (Denmark), Longping Hi-tech (China), Rallis India Limited (India), Enza Zaden (The Netherlands), Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan), and Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands).

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market by Family Type (Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Leafy, and Other Families), Form (Inorganic and Organic), Trait (Conventional and Genetically Modified), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025