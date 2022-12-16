New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Cities Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts by Region, Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Infrastructure and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373623/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

The Smart Cities market size was valued at US$511.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period (2022-2026). The Smart Cities market report provides an executive-level overview of the Smart Cities market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Smart Cities market, and regional market shares of top vendors in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The inclination of population to migrate to cities is one of the primary reasons for the world becoming increasingly urban. Cities cover only 2% of the Earth's surface but account for 50% of its population, which has fueled the growth of Smart Cities.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Smart Cities market

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into two categories: technology trends and macroeconomic trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the Smart Cities industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the Smart Cities space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of ecommerce industry.

- The detailed value chain consists of six layers: device layer, connectivity layer, data layer, platform layer, app layer and services layer.



