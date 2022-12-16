Sperm Bank Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 7,685.40 Million by 2030, Globally, at 6.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Sperm Bank Market ” By Services (Sperm Storage, Genetic Consultation), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Sperm Bank Market size was valued at USD 4,469.26 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7,685.40 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Sperm Bank Market Overview

The process of sperm implantation is referred to as artificial insemination. The sperm is donated at a sperm bank, sometimes referred to as a cryobank or a semen bank. It's important to note that a pregnancy created using sperm from a sperm bank is similar to one created naturally through intercourse. The availability of sperm provided by sperm donors is the primary operating principle of a sperm bank. They may be provided to needy women who are unable to conceive due to a number of factors, such as medical conditions, widowhood, old age, and others. A sperm bank is a separate facility that provides donor sperm to people, fertility clinics, and other entities. A clinic or other medical establishment may keep a facility specifically or exclusively for its patients or clients.

Sperm banks are regulated enterprises that work to maintain a high level of male fertilization capacity. Increases in obesity rates are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global sperm bank market over the span of the anticipated period. Reduced sperm counts in men and impaired fertility in women are both primarily caused by obesity. Both men and women who are having problems conceiving utilize artificial insemination. The growth of the global sperm bank market is anticipated as a result of the elevated risk of infertility brought on by obesity. Additionally, the global sperm bank market will thrive from the increase in demand for reproductive treatments like in-vitro fertilization.

Similar innovations in cryopreservation methods, advances in surgical technology, a rise in miscarriages, a general considerable demand in healthcare facilities, and more acceptance of the LGBTQ community are all anticipated to spur market expansion in the near future.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Sperm Bank Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Sperm Bank Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are California Cryobank, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., Androcryos, Cryos International ApS, and The London Sperm Bank.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Sperm Bank Market into Services and Geography.

Sperm Bank Market, by Services Sperm Storage Genetic Consultation Semen Analysis

Sperm Bank Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



