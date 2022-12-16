New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Reality Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by End-User Type, Product Type and Region, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373555/?utm_source=GNW

The online food delivery market report provides an executive-level overview of the virtual reality market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Virtual Reality market, and key end-user types in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The virtual reality market size was valued at US$6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during 2021-2030. Virtual Reality (VR) is a digitally created experience that simulates a 3D environment in the real world. The technology provides users with an immersive experience using VR gadgets, including gloves, headsets or glasses, and bodysuits. VR has revolutionized the gaming and entertainment sectors by allowing users to immerse themselves in a highly simulated environment. Furthermore, the growing use of this technology in instructional training, such as for teaching engineers, mechanics, pilots, field workers, defense personnel, and technicians in the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors, is aiding the market growth.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for virtual reality.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into four categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, regulatory trends and media trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the virtual reality industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the virtual reality space.

- The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: semiconductors, components, headsets, platforms and apps & content



