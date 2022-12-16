New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Type, Product, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Segment Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373540/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market size was valued at US$700 billion in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The IoT market report provides an executive-level overview of the current global IoT, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Internet of Things market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market size was valued at more than US$700 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10% during 2021-2026. The increasing demand for mobile data connectivity at higher speeds, mainly driven by mobile video consumption, ultra-low latency communication services (e.g., gaming, AR, and VR), and the development of the mobile 5G



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Internet of Things.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the Internet of Things industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the Internet of Things space.

- The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: IoT Device layer, IoT Connectivity layer, IoT Data layer, IoT Services layer, and IoT App layer



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Internet of things market, product type, key vendor outlook, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Internet of Things markets.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Internet of Things markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help Internet of Things players, investors, and other stakeholders succeed in the growing Internet of Things market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________