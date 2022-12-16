New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Health in Immunology Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Product, Technology (Telemedicine, mHealth, Digital Therapeutics, Others), Therapy Area (Dermatology, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373532/?utm_source=GNW

The digital health in immunology market report provides an executive-level overview of the digital health in immunology market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital health in immunology market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The digital health in immunology market size was valued at US$6.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The market is driven by supportive government initiatives and increasing strategic alliances.



Scope

- Overview of digital health in immunology including industry trends, funding & deals, regulatory details, and product & company profile

- digital health in immunology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the technology, therapy area, and geographic segments.

- Digital health in immunology market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key technology segments.

- Digital health in immunology market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the therapy area segment.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in digital health in immunology market.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital health in immunology market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in digital health in immunology markets.

- The report also highlights key therapy area and technology segments.

- With different charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in digital health in immunology market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________