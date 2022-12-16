Nasdaq Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has been named for the seventh consecutive year to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ranking benchmarks. Nasdaq maintains its industry leadership as one of just eight diversified financial services companies selected for inclusion in the 2022 North America Index.



The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were established in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks on the market. The indices are float-adjusted market capitalization indices that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria.

“Nasdaq is proud to be recognized by DJSI for our ongoing commitment to advancing ESG excellence and leading the shift toward a more sustainable tomorrow,” said Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Nasdaq. “Guided by our mission to drive economic progress for all, we strive to extend our impact beyond our operations by committing to impactful corporate sustainability goals and continued governance transparency.”

Nasdaq’s 2022 DJSI scorecard received notable improvement from the prior year period in the following categories: Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, Climate Strategy, Environmental Reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, Human Capital Development, and Talent Attraction & Retention.

Nasdaq’s climate strategy seeks to reduce its carbon footprint and corresponding emissions and diversify its energy usage with a focus on prioritizing renewable energy sources. Nasdaq has increased its renewable energy use across operations to 100%, up from 82% in 2020. Earlier this year, the company’s net-zero emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Additional 2022 ESG Awards, Rankings, and Recognitions

Over the past year, Nasdaq has received additional recognitions from:

Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index , for commitment to advancing equality and transparency in gender-data reporting,

, for commitment to advancing equality and transparency in gender-data reporting, CDP’s “A List” for climate disclosures and actions, and

for climate disclosures and actions, and The Human Right’s Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+-inclusive company practices and policies.



Nasdaq’s ESG scores improved across multiple rating agencies this year, including three significant sustainability rating upgrades:

An “AA” rating from MSCI , up from “BBB,” to join MSCI’s “Leaders” category.

, up from “BBB,” to join MSCI’s “Leaders” category. “Gold Medal” status from EcoVadis , up from “Silver Medal” status, a recognition reserved for the top 5% of all rated companies.

, up from “Silver Medal” status, a recognition reserved for the top 5% of all rated companies. A score of 59 in the 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an increase of 18% from the prior rating, placing Nasdaq in the 95th percentile.



For further information on Nasdaq’s ESG and corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/esg.

